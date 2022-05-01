The El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation threw a birthday party for El Paso Children’s, which turned 10 this year.
More than 765 people attended the “Decade of Wonder” gala, held Saturday, April 23, on the driving range at El Paso Country Club. About $410,000 was raised.
The Alice in Wonderland themed celebration included a live auction and music, pet therapy station where attendees could purchase stuffed dogs and an interactive giving tree. Some tables featured teapots painted by oncology patients at El Paso Children’s.
The 2022 gala chair was Michelle Lowery.
