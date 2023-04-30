Leaders in Horizon City, a fast-growing town on El Paso’s eastern fringe, are hoping a $250,000 program will help more businesses open and expand there so residents don’t have to commute to El Paso to work, shop, eat and play.
The city’s Economic Development Corporation, or HEDC, has established a business retention and expansion program that provides business owners and entrepreneurs advanced business training and a $5,000 incentive.
“It’s the businesses that started here and have been here for 20 years that give us our identity,” said Rafael Arellano, business development manager at HEDC. “We need to make sure they are ready with a business plan when a new wave of competitors comes in. We want them to grow, not be erased.”
Housing developments have ballooned in Horizon, but retail, restaurants and businesses have been slower to follow.
Many who live in Horizon City commute to El Paso to work.
The business development program is part of a larger effort to grow business activity in Horizon City that includes a five-year plan to build a town center between Darrington Road and Rodman Street.
One of the businesses that participated in the program is Flair Shot, an indoor airsoft gun range and arcade off Horizon Boulevard.
“The classes were really important for business owners who don’t really have experience in specific topics like accounting and having a concrete business plan,” said Angel Rios, 21, CEO of Flair Shot.
Rios opened Flair Shot in November 2022 with his high school buddies George De Leon, 20, and Julius Alvarez, 21.
The young entrepreneurs are leasing the 1,200-square-foot building, paying about $2,340 in rent without utilities. Rios said they were able to pay for everything with money they saved from working other jobs.
“We thought about bringing in something that we still don’t have in our city, something entertaining where families and friends can go and enjoy themselves,” Rios said. “We got pretty lucky there was a space available in Horizon City next to restaurants and other small businesses.”
Flair Shot has different packages for customers, including a $6.99 package to play in the arcade for an hour, an $11.99 package to shoot airsoft guns in the range with a chance to win a prize, and a $19.99 package to do both.
Rios is also a full-time student at the University of Texas at El Paso where he is studying finance. He said going to school and running a business costs a lot of time and money. He heard about the grants and training in January.
The program was created in late 2022, and the city accepted applications from Feb. 21 to March 20.
“It’s extremely vital for Horizon City to have these businesses and for them to be able to survive,” said Eddie Garcia, executive director of the HEDC. “We’re making them stronger as additional retail comes our way.”
Horizon City has a population of more than 30,000 people, but, according to the HEDC, there are another 160,000 people in the surrounding areas outside of the city of El Paso but in El Paso County.
Arellano said Horizon has an opportunity to draw in that population by giving consumers an opportunity to shop in Horizon instead of El Paso. But, he added, many entrepreneurs or business owners in Horizon do not have the resources or knowledge to keep their businesses running.
“We spoke to a lot of local businesses here and identified three main issues,” Arellano said. “One was that they need more money for their businesses.
The second was they aren’t familiar with marketing and training, and the third was not having enough employees.”
The advanced business training courses, which finished in late March, were attended by 27 people. The HEDC expects to issue the first $5,000 checks at the beginning of June.
“The thing that I found the most helpful was understanding how your business plan can change over time,” Rios with Flair Shot said. “We did create a business plan, but it’s up to us as the owners to continue developing it as our marketing plan could change and our business keeps transforming since opening.”
Rios would like to expand to a bigger location, where he can add either a restaurant or bar.
Arellano said the HEDC hopes to not only grow Horizon City by developing a town center but also through incentives like the business retention and expansion program.
“The small businesses here will be the spirit of the center and give Horizon its unique vibe,” he said.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Luis Rios at lrios@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4422 ext. 132.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.