Former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown was in El Paso last week, and he got the boot.
Two Lucchese boots, to be exact.
Brown was the keynote speaker at The Borderplex Alliance’s Global Border Summit in Downtown El Paso. He gave a lively 30-minute address to a full ballroom at the Hotel Paso del Norte, followed by a brief Q&A with Borderplex CEO Jon Barela.
El Pasoan Woody Hunt presented Gordon on stage.
“Gordon Brown is one of the world’s most respected political figures and has been at the forefront of British government for over two decades,” Hunt said.
Brown was also presented with those Lucchese roper boots at Thursday’s event. Here are highlights from his address.
On the region
I’m delighted to be here on this occasion. I don’t think there’s ever been a more appropriate time, for with the experience I’ve built up traveling the world and being in Europe for so many years, to come here to say that you are at a huge moment of opportunity for your city, region and country.
With reshoring and onshoring, and friend-shoring and ally-shoring, with shortened supply chains around the world since the COVID crisis, with people concerned about the security of supply, and ensuring resilience for producing and manufacturing – there has never been a time where El Paso and this border region has a chance to move forward and repeat the successes you’ve had in the past.
We will see new industries and technologies develop here. You’ll probably try to get companies to come here from the United Kingdom and Europe, and you will be very successful as you try to become one of the biggest centers of innovation in the world.
It’s a great pleasure to be here and congratulate the Alliance on their ability to see the good work that has begun to attract new industry and see that manufacturing can expand in an area where you will be creating jobs.
I want to explain why all the changes that are taking place around the world are to your benefit at the moment, but of course you want to ask, is this going to last? What’s going to happen in the next few years? What’s actually going on?
The theme of my remarks is the world as it is and the world as it can be.
On Ukraine and Russia
The only thing that Putin understands is strength. What people exploit is weakness. We hear today he’s thinking of invading Moldova. We hear today he’s trying to build a relationship with the Chinese to give him the arms he doesn’t have.
What we know is that this war will last a long time; there’s no easy end to it. What we also know is that Europe will decouple, as will America, with Russia so it will become a pariah state, and we don’t yet know what support China will give to Russia.
That’s the unanswered question, as to whether it’s just moral or rhetorical support or if China will give arms to Russia to sustain the war.
We know he’s under pressure. We know he’s lost 50,000 men, which is an inane number of people to lose in such a short time in a war in one country.
We know he’s under pressure because of sanctions, but we know Russia has reserves built up from oil and wealth and the high price of oil over some years. And domestic dissent has been pushed out.
What we’re seeing is a fractured world. What worries me perhaps most about this is if you look at Africa, Asia, the Middle East, Latin America – the whole of the West is united. NATO has added to its membership, Finland and Sweden.
The unity of the west is clear. But we have not had the support from Africa, from these other continents. Many of these countries in these continents have refused to even criticize what is clearly an act of aggression on the part of Putin.
This reflects a world that is changing. China is building a relationship with Saudi Arabia and Iran, which is going to have nuclear weapons.
There’s a military exercise happening this week between South Africa, China and Russia, something we would have not seen happening five years ago, 10 years ago or 20 years ago.
In Brazil, the new government is talking about this BRICS organization and adding to it Saudi Arabia, Egypt and many other countries in opposition to the west and the G7 led by America.
What we’re seeing is that the world is changing very fast, and what we’re seeing is the problems of the world – climate change, pandemics, proliferation of nuclear weapons, debt in Africa, famine because of food crises and prices rising, energy prices – are not really being dealt with in the way we tried to do so 10 years ago when we had to deal with the global financial crisis.
On a changing world
You can’t just blame a few people for what’s going on and what’s happening. What’s happening is quite fundamental – big structural change in the world economy.
We’ve got to look at how we can benefit from these changes, which are not going away. We have to face up to the future.
The center of gravity of the world economy is changing over time. You’ve got the rise of Asia, particularly China. China is the biggest manufacturing and trading power in the world.
It’s the rise of them as consumer centers as well. By the end of this decade, 40% of the consumer spending in the world will be in Asia, as this new middle class develops not just in China but in India and in the rest of that continent, including Vietnam, Thailand and so on and so forth.
