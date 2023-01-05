The El Paso-based maker of OXO, Hydro Flask and other brand-name products says it is laying off 10% of its global workforce.
Helen of Troy executives made the announcement during their quarterly earnings conference call with investors Thursday morning.
“The workforce reduction we announced today is one of the hardest things I have done in my entire career,” Helen of Troy CEO Julien Mininberg said. “We have an exceptional team that has delivered outstanding results over many years. My respect for the people who will be leaving us and the work that they have done is immense, as is my gratitude.”
The $2.4 billion company’s brands include Osprey, PUR, Hot Tools and Drybar. It is the only publicly traded company headquartered in El Paso.
Executives did not say how the layoffs would impact its El Paso workforce, and a call to a spokesperson was not immediately returned. As of July, Helen of Troy employed about 400 people in El Paso.
“The new structure will reduce the size of our global workforce with impact across all business segments, departments and shared services,” the company’s chief operating officer, Noel Geoffroy, told investors.
The majority of the layoffs, she said, would be completed by March 1.
The layoffs are part of Helen of Troy’s three-year restructuring plan, called Project Pegasus, which executives say is the company’s largest restructuring in almost a decade.
They are aiming for annualized savings of $75 million to $85 million.
“The consumer continues to feel the impact of inflation and, as we have seen during the holiday period, is seeking to buy discounted or promotional items,” said Matt Osberg, chief financial officer at Helen of Troy.
The company reported a net income of $51.8 million in the three months ended Nov. 30 compared with $75.7 million the prior year, a 32% decrease. Consolidated net sales revenue for the quarter was $558 million, a decrease of 10.6%.
“During the third quarter, consumers continued to tighten their purchasing patterns in some categories in response to higher inflation and higher interest rates,” Mininberg said.
A bright spot, he said, was sales of the company’s Hydro Flask products. The brand continued to hold its No. 1 position at “our largest online retailer” and sales of the insulated, stainless steel water bottles doubled during Black Friday and Cyber Monday compared to the same period last year, he said.
As consumers continue to feel the impact of inflation and high interest rates, executives said they are cautious in their outlook for the fourth quarter. Mininberg described the company’s 2024 fiscal year as “a transition year.”
“From a macro standpoint, we see a very challenging near-term economic backdrop,” he said.
