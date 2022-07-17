Helen of Troy, the only publicly traded company headquartered in El Paso, is considering putting its El Paso facility up for sale.
El Paso Inc. received a copy of a letter sent to Helen of Troy employees that says the $3 billion consumer products giant “is exploring a plan to sell our El Paso facility and subsequently lease a smaller portion of our sizeable building back from the new owner.”
In the letter, Helen of Troy CEO Julien Mininberg emphasized that El Paso will remain the company’s U.S. headquarters. The facility at 1 Helen of Troy Plaza on the Westside has been its home for about 20 years. The company is better known by its brands, which include Osprey Packs, Hydro Flask, Curlsmith, Vicks and OXO.
“The sale/leaseback exploration is strictly a strategic and financial move to learn if there is an opportunity to improve the efficiency of how we use our asset to maximum benefit in support of our business, our associates, and our financial goals,” Mininberg said in the letter.
Departments like IT, human resources, legal, and the Beauty segment will “continue to conduct a significant portion of their activities based in our El Paso office.”
Mininberg cited the implementation of hybrid work policies as one of the reasons the company needs less space in the facility.
“With the resulting reduction in the utilization of our El Paso facility, it makes sense to explore a more efficient arrangement for our building that adjusts the amount of space we occupy to better match what we are using in both the office section as well as the distribution center section of the facility,” Mininberg wrote.
Tessa Judge, chief legal officer for Helen of Troy, told El Paso Inc. the company is looking to lease back a smaller portion of the warehouse, and about 50% of the office space.
Judge said the company is in the preliminary stages of the exploration and is now searching for a broker. The property is not yet on the market.
There are about 400 employees who work at Helen of Troy’s El Paso facility.
“There are no plans to downsize or make any changes to that number of people,” Judge said. “Helen of Troy is extremely committed and remains committed to El Paso.”
In an earnings call last week, Mininberg said Helen of Troy is navigating a business environment that’s more challenging than the company and consumers expected.
Helen of Troy’s consolidated net sales fell by 6.1% for the three-month period that ended May 31. By comparison, the company’s sales grew 30% during the same period last year. Part of the decline in sales was related to the sale of its personal care business, Helen of Troy executives said on an earnings call.
Core sales for Helen of Troy declined by 2.5% in the most recent quarter. Sales in the Beauty segment declined by 15%, and Health and Wellness sales declined by 17.2%.
Home and outdoor sales increased 21%, including strong market share growth from HydroFlask.
Consumer buying patterns began changing around March and April, Mininberg said, and demand for the company’s products slowed. Pinched by inflation, consumers pulled back on spending even more in May, he said.
“In this environment, now more than ever, our efforts are focused on reinforcing the value and excellence of our diversified portfolio of trusted leadership brands provide to consumers,” Mininberg said in the earnings call.
Nothing about El Paso was mentioned on the earnings call.
Mininberg said the company is launching a round of initiatives “intended to reduce the total cost structure of the company and unlock new initiatives.”
That includes reducing inventory levels, which were beefed up through much of the pandemic.
Mininberg said the company expects strong “organic growth” in its 2023 fiscal year compared to pre-2020 and COVID.
Shares of Helen of Troy stock were down by more than 48% year to date on Friday, at $126.14.
“Given our expectations for fiscal 2023, we do not believe we will be in a position to achieve our previously stated objectives of average annual organic growth rates of 3% for net sales and 8% for adjusted diluted EPS over the last two years of Phase II,” Matt Osberg, Helen of Troy’s chief financial officer, told investors during the earnings call.
He said earnings per share have also been impacted by a lower adjusted operating margin, a higher effective income tax rate and higher interest expenses as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates.
