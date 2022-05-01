Helen of Troy, the consumer products giant headquartered in El Paso, has paid $150 million to buy Recipe Products, which makes the Curlsmith hair care line.
The deal follows the company’s December 2021 acquisition of Osprey Packs for $414 million and its $225 million acquisition of Drybar Products in January 2020.
“What you’ve got is the most profitable brand of Helen of Troy from day one. And further, you’ve got a business that we think we can grow double-digits for the foreseeable future,” Helen of Troy chief executive Julien Mininberg said in a conference call with investors on Wednesday.
Founded as an online blog in 2017, Curlsmith had net sales revenue of about $36 million in 2021, Helen of Troy reported. Its hair care products are designed for people with coily, wavy and curly hair.
“Everything they need next – bigger sales force, better systems, supply chain, all of it – we have, and we’ve invested big time in those platforms over the last seven or eight years,” Mininberg said.
On Wednesday, Helen of Troy released its latest quarterly earnings report, posting a net income of $39.8 million for the three-month period that ended Feb. 28. That compares to $22.2 million a year ago. Its net sales revenue was $582 million in the quarter, an increase of 14.3% compared to a year ago.
Helen of Troy, which owns Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, Hot Tools and many other consumer brands, has been impacted by rising inflation, which has increased its costs and squeezed consumers’ pocketbooks.
“Wages are climbing and, unfortunately, that climb is largely eaten away by inflation,” Mininberg said. “It impacts buying power and ultimately consumer bullishness, animal spirits, all of that.”
Helen of Troy manufactures many of its goods in China and Mexico and has also had to navigate global supply chain disruptions.
“And there are bumps in the road, whether it’s the backups of ships like in Long Beach that you see all over the place or the COVID scares that sweep still through China even to this day,” Mininberg said. “So we’re not immune, but we’re in better shape than most.”
The company has responded by boosting its inventory levels and has contracted all of its expected shipping needs for the year. It has also raised prices.
“In operations, we are further diversifying the geographic footprint of our global sourcing across China, Southeast Asia and Mexico, and creating more dual sourcing to improve cost and certainty of supply,” Mininberg said.
