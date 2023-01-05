The maker of OXO, Hydro Flask and other brand-name products says it is laying off 10% of its workforce across all departments, including at its headquarters in El Paso.
Helen of Troy executives made the announcement during their quarterly earnings conference call with investors Thursday morning.
“The workforce reduction we announced today is one of the hardest things I have done in my entire career,” Helen of Troy CEO Julien Mininberg said. “We have an exceptional team that has delivered outstanding results over many years. My respect for the people who will be leaving us and the work that they have done is immense, as is my gratitude.”
The $2.4 billion company’s brands include Osprey, PUR, Hot Tools and Drybar. It is the only publicly traded company headquartered in El Paso.
As of last February, Helen of Troy employed more than 2,100 full-time employees worldwide, including about 400 people in El Paso.
"We also use temporary, part-time and seasonal associates as needed," Helen of Troy spokesperson Anne Rakunas said in an email interview. "The total number of associates has declined somewhat through the year as a result of some cost reduction activities earlier in fiscal 2023 prior to Project Pegasus, as well as a lower number of seasonal associates."
On Thursday's conference call, executives did not say how the layoffs would impact the company's El Paso workforce, but Rakunas confirmed that the "reduction is spread across our organization," adding that "El Paso will remain our U.S. headquarters."
The layoffs are part of Helen of Troy’s three-year restructuring plan, called Project Pegasus, which executives say is the company’s largest restructuring in almost a decade.
They are aiming for annualized savings of $75 million to $85 million.
“The consumer continues to feel the impact of inflation and, as we have seen during the holiday period, is seeking to buy discounted or promotional items,” said Matt Osberg, chief financial officer at Helen of Troy.
On Thursday, Helen of Troy reported a net income of $51.8 million in the three months ended Nov. 30 compared with $75.7 million the prior year, a 32% decrease. Consolidated net sales revenue for the quarter was $558 million, a decrease of 10.6%.
“During the third quarter, consumers continued to tighten their purchasing patterns in some categories in response to higher inflation and higher interest rates,” Mininberg said.
A bright spot, he said, was the company’s Hydro Flask brand. It continued to hold its No. 1 position at “our largest online retailer” and sales of the insulated, stainless steel water bottles doubled during Black Friday and Cyber Monday compared to the same period last year, he said.
As consumers continue to feel the impact of high inflation and interest rates, executives said they are cautious in their outlook for the fourth quarter. Mininberg described the company’s 2024 fiscal year as “a transition year.”
“From a macro standpoint, we see a very challenging near-term economic backdrop,” he said.
El Paso Inc. reported in July that Helen of Troy was exploring the sale of its El Paso facility in Northwest El Paso. If sold, it would lease back a portion of the building from the new owner.
According to Rakunas, the property "is still on the market."
