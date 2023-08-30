The only publicly traded company headquartered in El Paso is shrinking its presence in the borderland.
In an email, Helen of Troy (NASDAQ: HELE) announced Wednesday that the company had entered into a contract with a buyer of its facility in Northwest El Paso.
The company also announced that it would be consolidating its beauty business segment that is managed from El Paso and Irvine, Calif., and moving it to Boston.
According to the email Helen of Troy sent El Paso Inc., the company will move its remaining El Paso operations, which includes hundreds of employees, to a new facility in the city.
“El Paso is currently the largest Shared Service hub for Helen of Troy, and we expect it to continue to play an on-going important role for the company and community,” the email states.”
Helen of Troy did not disclose the buyer of its facility at 1 Helen of Troy Plaza. The company said its senior legal, finance, tax, treasury, human resources, IT and two of its executive officers will continue to be based out of El Paso.
The company said it expects the building sale to be complete in September or October. Helen of Troy will begin relocating its beauty business to Boston in March 2024.
“This consolidation is intended to unite the business to enable a greater opportunity to capture synergies between Beauty and Wellness,” the email states. “With the U.S. Beauty team in one geographic area, it allows the teams to be in proximity for greater innovation and collaboration.”
The company said it would make no further comment because it has “entered (its) public quiet period.”
The last several months have been a time of change for Helen of Troy, a global retail giant that makes Hydro Flask, OXO, Vicks and other brands. In July, executives informed employees that they were exploring the sale of the company’s headquarters, where it has been for about 20 years.
In March, the chief financial officer, Matt Osberg, resigned. Helen of Troy CEO Julien Mininberg announced his retirement in April after 10 years with the company. Mininberg’s last day is Feb. 29, 2024, with Noel Geoffroy succeeding him on March 1.
Helen of Troy is restructuring under its Project Pegasus program. In January, the company announced it was laying off 10% of its workforce across all departments.
The company’s stock closed at $125.53 on Wednesday, 13.3% above last year at this time.
