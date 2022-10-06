Helen of Troy executives expect a slowdown in consumer spending to dent its sales for the rest of the year as shoppers, feeling the pinch of inflation, “trade down” to budget products and retailers clear inventory.
On Wednesday, the El Paso-based maker of OXO, Osprey, Hydro Flask and other name brand products, released its earnings report for the quarter that ended Aug. 31.
“We saw a notable change in consumer buying patterns beginning this March and April,” Helen of Troy CEO Julien Mininberg said on a conference call with investors. “This trend continued throughout the second quarter, accelerating in some categories, resulting in a larger overall slowdown in demand than we expected in our organic business.”
The company cut its full-year net sales outlook to a range of $2 billion to $2.5 billion, down from the previous outlook of $2.15 to $2.2 billion.
Helen of Troy reported a net income of $30.7 million in the three months ended Aug. 31 compared with $51.3 million in the year-earlier period. Consolidated net sales revenue was $521.4 million compared with $475.2 million a year ago, an increase of 9.7%.
“Despite the current challenges, we are pleased to report revenue growth and adjusted earnings per share in line with the quarterly outlook we provided in July,” Mininberg said.
The $2.4 billion company’s brands include Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, Hot Tools and Drybar. It is the only publicly traded company headquartered in El Paso.
“Within our diversified portfolio, we can see consumers generally trading down or delaying purchases in some discretionary categories, such as beauty appliances and home related categories,” Mininberg said.
Helen of Troy also announced that it has launched a global restructuring plan called Project Pegasus. Executives described it as the company’s largest restructuring in almost a decade and said they are aiming for annualized savings of $75 million to $85 million.
“Pegasus aims to further optimize our brand portfolio, streamline and simplify the organization, accelerate cost-of-goods savings projects, enhance the efficiency of our supply chain network, optimize our indirect spending and improve our cash flow and working capital, as well as other activities,” Helen of Troy CFO Matt Osberg said.
El Paso Inc. reported in July that Helen of Troy was considering putting its El Paso facility up for sale.
Helen of Troy notified employees in a letter that it was exploring a plan to sell the facilities at 1 Helen of Troy Plaza and “subsequently lease a smaller portion of our sizeable building back from the new owner.”
The company said El Paso will remain the its U.S. headquarters. Technically Helen of Troy is headquartered in Bermuda. The company was a “tax inversion” pioneer when it incorporated offshore in 1993 to lower its taxes.
Mininberg told investors that it’s hard to say when consumer demand might rebound and it depends on many big economic factors, including what the Federal Reserve does with interest rates.
“What we are not doing is trading down our portfolio in the short term,” he said. “I can’t say from a consumer health standpoint that this too shall pass. For all I know, there is a new lower normal for consumers.
“But I do know that the pendulum swings, and our products are not only timeless from a branding and trust standpoint but we work extremely hard to keep them front a center for the consumer.”
Executives said that the company is creating a platform to sell products directly to consumers, diversifying from China into Southeast Asia and Mexico and developing innovative new products.
“I don’t think there is a person on this call who enjoys the loud sound of a hairdryer,” Mininberg said. “And while many hairdryers have different tones of sound, few of them are meaningfully quieter than others. Yet, we are bringing a product that does not sacrifice on power but does improve on (the noise).”
Email Robert Gray at rsgray@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422, ext. 143.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.