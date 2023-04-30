After nearly 10 years as CEO, Helen of Troy’s Julien Mininberg is getting ready to retire.
The El Paso based consumer products giant announced last week that Mininberg would retire Feb. 29, 2024. Noel Geoffroy, the company’s chief operating officer, will succeed Mininberg as CEO on March 1, 2024.
“Serving as Helen of Troy’s CEO has been an honor and a privilege,” Mininberg said in a news release. “When I retire next February, it will be my turn to slow down a bit, spend more time with my family, and focus on personal priorities after what will be 10 years as Helen of Troy’s CEO and 34 years in the consumer products industry.”
Representatives from Helen of Troy did not return a request for an interview with Mininberg last week.
On Thursday, Helen of Troy released its fourth quarter fiscal 2023 results, reporting $484.6 million in consolidated net sales – a 16.7% decrease over the same period last year.
During last week’s call with investors, Mininberg said the results were better than expected after an unpredictable and challenging year.
Earlier this year, Helen of Troy announced it was laying off 10% of its workforce, including at its headquarters in El Paso. The layoffs were part of the company’s Project Pegasus restructuring plan.
In the earnings report, Helen of Troy said its fiscal 2024 outlook is at a 5.2% to 2.8% decline in consolidated net sales revenue. That includes potential impact from the removal of Bed, Bath and Beyond from the company’s outlook, and further restructuring through Project Pegasus.
“The company’s sales outlook reflects what it believes will be a continued slower economy and uncertainty in spending patterns, especially for discretionary categories,” the report states. “It also reflects the company’s belief that consumers seek to prioritize value in the current environment of inflation and higher interest rates.”
Mininberg told investors that the Helen of Troy board had unanimously approved Geoffroy to succeed him as chief executive.
“Noel brings outstanding experience, fresh eyes and a winning attitude that have already fueled significant contributions,” Mininberg said. “I believe the company will be in excellent hands under her leadership and I look forward to working with her to deliver fiscal 2024 and a smooth transition.”
According to LinkedIn, Geoffroy has been COO at Helen of Troy for about a year. She’s previously held executive positions at Sanofi, the Kellogg Company and HJ Heinz.
Helen of Troy is the only publicly traded company headquartered in El Paso. It is better known by its brands, which include Osprey Packs, Hydro Flask, Curlsmith, Vicks and OXO.
Founded as a wig shop in 1968 in Downtown, the company was led for most of its history – more than four decades – by El Paso businessman Gerald Rubin, who stepped down in 2014. Helen of Troy is now valued at $2.4 billion.
The stock jumped Thursday on the news of its better-than-expected results but is down overall for the past year. It closed at $100.34 Friday, down from $220 this time last year.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.