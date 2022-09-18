Hazardous liquid discovered at El Paso business

The 760 gallons of acid and base solution discovered earlier this month by the El Paso Fire Marshal’s office belonged to Siltec Inc. & Arizona Trader Co., a metal finishing and jewelry company in Downtown.
The El Paso Fire Marshal’s Office discovered the solution stored in unsafe containers on Sept. 7.
“Fire Marshal’s investigators were doing a usual business inspection,” said Enrique Duenas-Aguilar, El Paso Fire Department public information officer. “The problem was that some of the containers were not appropriate for acid, and some were already developing leaks.”
He confirmed that the chemicals, used to clean metal and jewelry, belonged to Siltec Inc. & Arizona Trader Co. at 1104 E. San Antonio.
The company declined to comment.
After discovering the chemicals, the fire department deployed a hazmat team due to the potential danger to the environment and public safety.
About 30 firefighters worked for more than seven hours to move the liquid into safe containers, which were “left at the business so they can properly call a chemical disposal company,” Duenas-Aguilar said.
It was an unusual discovery, he said.
“It’s rare that we find these types of circumstances to deal with,” he said. “But the crews were ready to take on the situation and make sure that everyone was safe while doing all the procedures they needed.”
The Fire Marshal’s Office and city of El Paso are investigating the incident to determine if any further action needs to be taken.
