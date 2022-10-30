A new nonprofit is working to make living spaces a little brighter for families and individuals leaving transitional living facilities.
Earlier this year, Janet Wechter, an El Paso interior designer, created Harmonious Home. The nonprofit has spent 2022 growing its services and shining at local competitions.
“Our team of board members and volunteers go in and work to install the furnishings and design and plan the living areas, so that these people, as they transition out of these situations, are living life to the fullest, with peace and harmony in a well-designed space,” said Marisa Barreda Lipscher, a Harmonious Home board member.
In October, Harmonious Home led El Paso Giving Day’s number of donations for small nonprofits, receiving 103 donations for a total of $32,379.
Harmonious Home works with the Center Against Sexual and Family Violence and The MacGuire Center, a nonprofit for youth aging out of foster care, to identify and help clients that are leaving transitional living facilities and homelessness.
Lipscher said the team at Harmonious Home never meets the clients. They just know their needs.
“There have been a lot of studies of what spaces can do for mental health, benefit us emotionally,” Lipscher said. “When they come out of these centers, they sometimes don’t have a bed to sleep on. They get help on how to get a job, apply for aid, but they don’t always get furniture of their own. It might be their very first apartment ever.”
The nonprofit’s website includes as testimonial from a client: “When I opened the door to our new home, I could not believe it; it brought tears to my eyes. My son said, ‘Mom, we are in the wrong apartment.’”
This month, Harmonious Home also won $7,500 and first place in the first Gator Tank competition, a Paso del Norte Community Foundation event part of El Paso Giving Day. The competition involves pitches from nonprofits and training.
Earlier this month, the nonprofit held its first My Home to Yours collection drive, which gathered furnishings and home accessories.
“Harmonious Home believes good design invokes happiness and soothes the soul,” Wechter said in a news release. “Our volunteers furnish and decorate new living spaces for these clients, giving them a comforting place to spread their wings.”
Harmonious Home is available for donations and volunteering. The nonprofit needs gently used furniture and home accessories, or donors can give money to the nonprofit. A volunteer form and more information is available at HarmoniousHomeTX.org.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4422.
