Gus Rodriguez knows what it means to keep the tradition alive.
As civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army for southwest Texas, Rodriguez is using the skills he’s honed over his long career.
Rodriguez, a native El Pasoan, worked for decades strengthening the bonds between the Fort Bliss and El Paso communities.
He’s a third-generation member of his family’s business, Basil Glass, which at one time did glass replacement on Fort Bliss.
Rodriguez also has a rich history of work in the El Paso community, including as board chairman of the El Paso Chamber in 2010. In 2012, he was inducted into the El Paso Business Hall of Fame.
In 2005, Rodriguez told El Paso Inc. that the time was right for businesses to grow alongside Fort Bliss, which at that time was slated to receive thousands of soldiers and billions in federal dollars.
Rodriguez worked to encourage El Paso companies to go out for government contracts.
“One of the things we keep telling folks at these events is that the timing is right for them to grow their businesses as Bliss grows,” Rodriguez said in 2005. “And despite all the publicity, this is growth that’s not going to be happening overnight. It will be progressive, over time.”
In 2020, Rodriguez was appointed civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army.
“He’s doing an unbelievable job,” said Richard Dayoub, founder and principal of Thunderbird Management Consulting.
