South El Paso will soon have one fewer grocery store to choose from.
Last week, Food City announced it is closing its location on Alameda across from Fox Plaza. The store will remain open through the first week of August.
After that, patrons of the Alameda mainstay will have to go to Food City’s store in the Ranchland shopping center, at the corner near Hunter and Gateway East.
There’s also a small Food City market at 3200 Alameda that sells grocery basics.
Carlos Loweree, vice president of Food City, told El Paso Inc. the owners received an offer from someone to purchase the property where Food City has been for more than 50 years. The buyer of the building has not been made public.
Loweree said the owners also made the decision based on their age and health.
They are also franchisees of the conjoining Ace Hardware store, which will close in August, Loweree said.
While there are still small markets and corner stores dotting South, Central and Downtown El Paso, Food City is not the only grocery store to close over the past few years.
In late 2019, Silva’s Super Market at 1000 S. Stanton in Downtown closed after more than 100 years in business. The owners at the time said one reason for closing was the dwindling number of nearby residents to support the store.
Loweree said El Paso’s grocery store market has been difficult, especially over the last two years. Stores have been hit by supply shortages, long fulfillment waits, worker shortages and skyrocketing inflation.
“In the last several months, we’ve seen inflation. As a grocer, we’re subject to price increases from all the vendors in all the commodities,” Loweree said. “The vendors, manufacturers, they have fuel cost increases, labor increases, packaging increases. All of those costs are passed onto the grocer, and we have no choice but to pass it onto the consumer if we want to keep the lights on.”
Food City first opened its Alameda store in 1964. Loweree said three generations of the same El Paso family have run the business but declined to talk more about the owners.
The grocery store is nearby UMC and Texas Tech Health Sciences Center and includes a panaderia, tortilleria and carniceria. On weekends, there are vendors at the front of the store selling jewelry, clothing and other gifts.
Food City is also a good spot to score hard-to-find items that have long been gone from the shelves of Walmart and Walgreens, like certain hair creams and floss flavors. The store also carries local and regional products, including some produce and candy.
Last week on the day Food City announced the closure, a produce stocker was overheard talking to a customer, saying in Spanish that sometimes that’s just the way life goes. Shelves were still well-stocked, and there were plenty of customers making their weekly grocery trips.
The grocery store is also loved for its fresh flour tortillas, which can be bought warm and right out of the kitchen (and at a limit of two packs per household). Loweree said those will still be available at Food City’s Ranchland location.
Food City first announced the Fox Plaza closure on its Facebook page.
“Three generations of our family have had the pleasure of serving you at our Fox Plaza location, and we appreciate the many friendships we have made along the way,” the post stated.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422.
