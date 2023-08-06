Ted Houghton is no stranger to state commissions, and for his next one, he’s about to get really into history.
Houghton, principal of Houghton Financial, was one of five new members appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott to the Texas Historical Commission. Houghton is a former chair of the Texas Transportation Commission.
“There are things we don’t know a lot about,” Houghton said. “Some do, and more than I know. That’s what you learn from serving on these commissions and boards.”
The state’s commission is in charge of historic preservation across Texas. The 15-person commission works on a number of different history-focused committees. Each commissioner serves a six-year term.
Houghton’s interest in Texas history started long before his recent appointment. He previously worked on the Texas General Land Office board, which manages state lands.
“The history behind the General Land Office was quite interesting,” Houghton said. “It’s the oldest in the state of Texas, it houses all the documents. From Sam Houston to Davy Crockett, to Travis, Austin, that crowd, there were surveys, documents.”
He said there’s a lot to learn on the historical commission. He will soon learn his committee assignments, which are given by the commission’s chair. There are dozens of committees, and Houghton said members typically serve on about three.
Committees include architecture, historic sites, community heritage development, history programs and others.
“I didn’t realize the scope and depth and breadth of this commission,” Houghton said. “It’s quite interesting.”
Houghton said El Paso sites like the Mission Trail are important to the community and need more attention. He said there’s also future potential for these types of sites to attract tourists.
“I get to learn about what’s important to the state and community as far as historical sites are concerned,” Houghton said. “I don’t know where I can benefit the commission but will find out pretty quick.”
The Texas Historical Commission also oversees the nomination process for establishing places as National Register Historic Districts, including Segundo Barrio in 2021.
Other state historic sites in El Paso County include the Magoffin Home and Socorro Mission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.