Gov. Greg Abbott accepted the resignation of El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales on Friday, clearing the way for him to appoint a successor.
“I hereby accept your letter of resignation as the District Attorney for the 34th Judicial District, Culberson, Hudspeth and El Paso Counties,” Abbott wrote.
Rosales sent her resignation letter to Abbott on Thursday, the same day she invoked her Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination in a court hearing that was examining possible abuses by the district attorney and her associates.
Her attorney, Richard Román, entered the letters of resignation and acceptance in the court record of the capital murder case of the gunman accused of murdering 23 people and wounding 22 others at an El Paso Walmart in 2019. Rosales’ handling of that case was at the heart of months of controversy, including a court petition to remove her from office.
The filing by Román also quoted Psalm 34: “When the righteous cry out for help, the Lord hears, and he delivers them out of all their troubles. The Lord is near to those who have a broken heart and will save those with a crushed spirit. For many are the afflictions of the righteous, but the Lord will rescue the righteous, all of you, from those afflictions.”
The statement concluded with this comment: “It is our sincere hope and prayer that the Lord has heard your cries for help, and your time for healing can finally begin.”
Rosales announced her resignation on Monday, effective Dec. 14. That ended a court petition that could have led to her removal from office on grounds of incompetency and official misconduct.
Abbott will appoint an attorney to finish the final two years of Rosales’ term.
Robert Moore is the founder and CEO of El Paso Matters. He has been a journalist in the Texas borderlands since 1986.
