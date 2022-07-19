The advertising industry has had to contend with a world of change over the last century. But the central tenets have remained strong.
“The concept of advertising has not changed,” said Bill Burton, CEO of Mithoff Burton Partners. “It’s all about ideas and concepts. You can buy creative anywhere, but you can’t buy ideas that work, anywhere. And that’s what we try to do.”
Mithoff Burton’s long history of sharp ideas started in 1931 with founder Warren Mithoff. One of his first clients was Conrad Hilton, who asked Mithoff to design an ad for the newly built Plaza Motor Hotel in Downtown El Paso.
Hilton liked the work so much that he asked Mithoff to handle advertising for the entire Hilton chain. Mithoff and his son, Dick, moved to Chicago, but left the agency running back in the borderland. He eventually returned to El Paso. Burton first came to the agency in 1973.
Mithoff Burton now does work for the newly restored Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park, across the street from the agency’s offices in Downtown.
“Everything goes full circle,” Burton said. “We’re really proud of that.”
Over the last 90 years, the agency has done work that has touched nearly every part of El Paso. From finding Farrah Fawcett before she was famous, to creating buzz for the Chihuahuas
Triple-A baseball team, the agency’s work is everywhere.
“It is give and take,” said Beto Burton, vice president in charge of account planning at Mithoff Burton. “In order to do that good work, we have to have good clients.”
While ad agencies and other industries are in an ongoing shift into more digital spaces, Mithoff Burton knows a thing or two about tech transitions.
In the ’80s and ’90s, the ad agency had to make the change from ads that were hand-drawn and colored to images created on machines.
Bill Burton said there was one year when the agency spent more on computers and machines than it did on salaries. And early on, there were issues with colors showing up differently on different printers, or printers that weren’t equipped with the right fonts.
“I had to be dragged kicking and screaming,” said Clive Cochran, former senior art director at Mithoff Burton.
There have also been changes in art styles over the years. Cochran said right now the popular style is flat design. He said that while artists do pay attention to styles and fads and play off those trends, they are not the ideas that drive the concept.
David Kunzelman, vice president and creative director at
Mithoff Burton, said new tools offered by modern software are also, ultimately, not ideas.
“I think one thing that separates poor art from better art is still having a creative concept,” Kunzelman said. “A Photoshop effect is not an idea; it’s a way of presenting something.”
Through its 90-plus year history, Mithoff Burton has worked with numerous old El Paso businesses, as well as El Paso audiences.
Chana Burton, COO and executive vice president of client services at Mithoff Burton, said El Paso audiences pay attention to how these businesses cater to and interact with the community.
“We tend to, as a community, if you want into our world, then we have to see how you play, if you’re genuine,” she said. “Companies have learned that they better be real, cater to our community, participate, and you’ll get it back.”
