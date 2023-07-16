Former El Paso City Manager Tommy Gonzalez is now Midland’s city manager.
The Midland City Council unanimously voted to hire Gonzalez and pay him a base salary of $350,000, plus benefits, the Midland Reporter-Telegram reported Wednesday.
Perks in his contract include a $9,000 annual car allowance, more than $7,500 for temporary housing expenses, $7,500 for an annual physical exam with a doctor of his choice, and medical and life insurance, according to the contract.
Gonzalez’s base salary in El Paso was $442,000. He received an $889,979 payout as his severance package in late June.
Gonzalez is also receiving relocation assistance, and the city of Midland will reimburse him for “the reasonable expenses of moving the city manager, the city manager’s family and the city manager’s personal property from the city manager’s current residence. …”
According to the Reporter-Telegram, Midland Mayor Lori Blong said there will not be a high-dollar severance package if “things go sideways with Gonzalez.”
His first day on the job is July 31.
Midland’s NewsWest 9 reported Gonzalez was not at Tuesday’s council meeting because he was “tending to other obligations.”
Some members of the public questioned the council’s decision to hire Gonzalez, citing his history as city manager of El Paso and Irving. But council members said they were behind Gonzalez and vetted the “accusations and concerns” in private.
Gonzalez is Midland’s 15th city manager. The city, 300 miles west of El Paso, has had a city manager form of government since 1928.
Midland, with a population of 131,000, is the 25th biggest city in Texas. El Paso is the sixth largest, with 678,000 residents.
Gonzalez was fired for no cause by the El Paso City Council in February amid criticism over the size of his salary.
His last day in El Paso was June 29. Cary Westin was named interim city manager. A national search is ongoing.
In an interview with El Paso Inc., his last in El Paso, Gonzalez said, “El Paso is a wonderful community. It’s got a lot of opportunity ahead of it. I know El Paso is going to shine and continue to be the bright star on the far west side of Texas.”
