Where there were once appliances, tools, clothes and other goods for sale at the old Sears, a new family fun center is opening in Sunland Park Mall.
Owners and brothers Jon and Taylor Hepworth with their cousins, siblings Cy, Jordan and Thane Hepworth, want their customers to go bananas at Monkey Rock Family Fun Center.
The $4 million center will open on Oct. 14 and fills about 33,000 square feet of the space where Sears closed in 2019.
The brothers worked with their father at a tire store in their hometown, Rexburg, Idaho. Growing older, they went into real estate and started At Home LLC in 2008. Yet they wanted to dive into a different, more fun business venture.
“We’re pretty passionate about spending time together and being with our children and our loved ones, so we wanted to do something with family entertainment,” said Jon, who is also the chief operating officer at the Blue Zoo Aquarium in Spokane, Washington.
He said the name Monkey Rock comes from a swimming spot with the same name about five miles from where they lived.
“We were able to raise some capital and get some financing together with our local banks,” Jon said. “Of course, we put some money into this project just to get it off the ground. These types of facilities are uber expensive.”
The idea to have their flagship location in El Paso came from his cousin, Jordan.
“Jordan lived in El Paso for a couple of years and fell in love with the area. So, we thought if we’re going to do a family entertainment center, let’s go to a place that’s got a lot of families,” Jon said.
When entering Monkey Rock, customers will be greeted with an ’80s neon aesthetic while rock ’n’ roll plays in the background.
“We love the ’80s and we love the vibe. We listened to Queen, the Beatles, and Guns N’ Roses. We brought everything that we loved together in our business idea,” Jon said.
There are also posters of albums of those artists where people can pick up their bowling shoes. But where Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, John Lennon and George Harrison would occupy the cover of the “Let It Be” album, Monkey Rock’s mascot, Ozzie, is in all four corners.
he mascot, which was drawn by Jordan. “We wanted our mascot to be loud and fun, so we got Ozzie.”
Other attractions at Monkey Rock include bowling, rock climbing, mini golf, the hologate, where virtual reality games are played, and the swing suites, with real sports equipment.
“The swing suites are virtual simulators,” Jon said. “You can play virtual golf and baseball and you can throw a football. It monitors your speed when you’re throwing it at the screen.”
Adults can get a drink at the bar while the kids are playing. The center will also serve food, including hamburgers and pizza.
Sunland Park Mall is following a trend of other malls that are repurposing themselves with more entertainment options.
Adam Frank, president of El Paso-based River Oaks Properties, said “malls like Sunland Park Mall died a long time ago.”
Large tenants that have closed there include Cinemark Bistro, Forever 21 and Sears.
“You have to do something with the space,” he said. “When you take on tenants like that, it’s more out of desperation. But who knows, maybe it’s a good deal for them.”
Jon and his brothers, though, see this trend as an opportunity.
“Our idea was to give a pretty sleepy mall like Sunland Park an entertainment venue for more people to come in,” Jon said.
He and his partners hope to grow the Monkey Rock brand, opening five or six other locations across the country. But they have no intentions of franchising.
El Paso native Gloria Martinez, a former sous-chef for the Dallas Cowboys, is general manager and oversees the kitchen.
“I’ve been overseeing this project for a year now and have been the only employee up until recently,” Martinez said. “I want to make sure that everything works out and the outcome is what we envisioned.”
With Monkey Rock opening next week, Jon hopes the center can be somewhere for families to hang out and have fun.
“I want El Paso to come and support us just based on the principle that this is family owned and family operated. We’ve got a lot of heart behind it,” he said. “We’ve put blood, sweat and tears behind all the creativity.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Luis Rios at lrios@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-442 ext. 132.
