SumUp, the London-based global payments company, has announced plans to expand its El Paso operations.
At a ribbon-cutting Tuesday, executives said they planned to hire 100 new employees.
“We serve 35 different countries, with payment processing, banking, marketing and the best-in-class technology for small businesses to serve their customers,” El Paso native Matt Doka, chief technology officer of SumUp North America, told El Paso Inc.
In 2011, Doka cofounded FiveStars, a San Francisco-based tech company that expanded into El Paso about four years ago. It was acquired by SumUp for $317 million last year.
“We’re expanding in large part in El Paso because it’s just been an amazing place to find team members,” said Victor Ho, CEO of SumUp’s North America division.
SumUp sells card terminals and point-of-sale registers for businesses large and small, as well as various loyalty tools and invoicing services.
Doka said they aim to “build a platform that could do this type of lifecycle marketing for customers for the little guys that can’t afford a $100 million technology budget.”
The company has about 60 employees in El Paso, and Doka said they plan to hire about 100 more in the next 18 months.
“We’d love to attract the engineers, the technical experts and the risk experts,” he said. “We want that talent to come to join us in our mission of empowering small businesses worldwide.”
The annual salaries offered for jobs in El Paso range from $35,000 to six figures, Ho said.
“There are plenty of roles where you do not need a strong technical background,” he said. “For many of the roles, you just need a good work ethic, and you need to love serving small businesses.”
Company executives joined economic development officials and elected leaders at the company’s offices at 201 E. Main St. to announce the expansion Tuesday.
“For a company that already has a presence in El Paso to expand operations says a great deal about the quality of our workforce and the overall economic vitality of our region,” El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser said.
Doka, who grew up in El Paso but now lives in Silicon Valley, said he’s happy to see a global company expanding in his hometown.
“I’m really proud to be part of a city that has such a platform for businesses to grow,” he said.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Luis Rios at lrios@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-442 ext. 132.
