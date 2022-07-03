GECU headquarters
El Paso Inc. file photo

Forbes has ranked El Paso credit union GECU No. 1 in Texas in its annual ranking of America’s best credit unions by state. Credit unions were ranked based on in-depth interviews conducted by Forbes and market research firm Statista of more than 26,000 consumers from all 50 states on their banking relationships. Founded in 1932, GECU has 900 employees and is led by CEO Crystal Long.

(0) comments

