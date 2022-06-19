Rick and Ginger Francis donated $500,000 to the Preston Foster Fund, a fund established at the El Paso Community Foundation in memory of Preston Foster. The donation will help fund the Preston Foster Garden at La Nube, the children’s museum and science center set to open next year in Downtown. The Preston Foster Garden will include a boulder scape, ‘misterium’ and a grove. Preston, the son of philanthropists Paul Foster and Alejandra De la Vega Foster, died in 2020.
Garden at La Nube will honor memory of Preston Foster
by El Paso Inc. Staff
