The lessons of history can get clouded when we’re living through historic times ourselves.
But we’re lucky to live in a city that mostly reveres its history. It could be because we remain surrounded by it. From century-old hotels to sprawling train tracks, history is still in working order in the Borderland.
This year, 74 businesses were included in the lists of El Paso Inc.’s Pioneers special section. Each of these businesses are over 75 years old and still up and running.
These pioneering fixtures in the community have been here through the good and the bad, both in the past and present. They employ thousands of people, along the way creating loyal teams to keep the flame going.
When I talked to Mithoff Burton for this special section, the ad agency was very cognizant of its role in El Paso history. The agency has created strong campaigns for several of El Paso’s legacy businesses and has continued helping businesses grow well into the 21st century.
But that work hasn’t come easy. It’s not easy to stay in business, ever. Whether you’re open for just a year, or for 100, like the Gardner Hotel, it’s imperative to remain flexible in the face of change.
After all, our whole world is made up of nothing but change. While we can get caught up in our loops of obligations and responsibilities, each day is an opportunity to be open to changes, big and small.
El Pasoans who lived nearly 150 years ago had to deal with a great amount of change in a short period of time. The arrival of the railroad transformed this West Texas town from tiny to a transportation powerhouse with rapid population growth in just a decade.
They rose to the opportunities the railroad brought. Now, here we are, with another opportunity to welcome our future.
Next time you take a walk Downtown, take some time to spot glimpses of El Paso’s past and the ways in which they’re shaping our future. Feel the rumble of the train going under Oregon Street or catch a break in a historic hotel.
Listen to stories, both new and old, from your family and friends, and ask questions to learn more.
And take the opportunity to visit and support some of El Paso’s oldest businesses – after all, they’re still around largely for their customers.
Thank you for taking an interest in the history of some of El Paso’s most vibrant gems.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.