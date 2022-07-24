Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed El Paso businessman Rick Francis to the board of directors of the Texas Economic Development Corporation, the nonprofit responsible for marketing and promoting Texas as the best state for business.
editor's pick
Francis named to state board
- By El Paso Inc. staff
-
-
- 0
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- City demolishes Downtown building
- Helen of Troy mulls sale of El Paso facility
- Westside development takes a step forward
- El Paso runner continues 43-year running streak
- Sweet success: El Paso is home for candy makers
- Fire sale: As the wildfire raged, New Mexicans got alarming cash offers for their property in the burn zone. Was it ‘disaster investing’?
- New $1.2 million planetarium aims to inspire
- Oscar-nominated El Pasoan and ‘Encanto’ composer comes home for Plaza Classic Film Festival
- What are these fuzzy nighttime visitors?
- New venture fund Ecotone raises $3 million
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest News
- CRANE WATCH
- El Paso wages can’t keep up with inflation
- What are these fuzzy nighttime visitors?
- Downtown coworking space set to open
- City of El Paso sweetens hiring incentives
- Whispers
- Elon Musk had a 'brief affair' with Sergey Brin's wife
- Tamara Ecclestone offers £6million reward to get her jewels back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.