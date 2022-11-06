At the Southern New Mexico Islamic Center in Las Cruces, volunteers with the NMSU Afghan Refugee Program are helping those evacuated from Afghanistan make a new life in the U.S.
“Adapting is not an easy thing, and it takes time,” said Rajaa Shindi, an assistant professor at the NMSU College of Business who helped start the program.
Since the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan and return to power by a brutal Taliban government 14 months ago, an estimated 76,000 Afghans have arrived in the United States – one of the largest such evacuations in U.S. history.
Thousands of Afghans are still in the process of being resettled, and the program at NMSU is one of many nationwide that continue to provide education opportunities and other support to refugees integrating into the community.
The program, which was supported only by individual donations and volunteers, received a big boost in June when it won a one-year grant of $150,000 from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, a nonprofit based in Battle Creek, Michigan. Now about 100 volunteers support the program.
“With funding, it makes things a lot easier and gives us more resources for hiring interpreters and teachers and paying for their gas mileage,” Shindi said
Shindi has partnered with Angela Owens, director of the Glass Family Research Institute for Early Childhood Studies at NMSU, to provide free child care for Afghan refugees who participate in free English and computer literacy classes.
Shindi said the project also includes a small research study to identify the refugees’ perceptions of well-being and how services support them and are delivered.
When the U.S. withdrew from Afghanistan last year, Shindi and her daughter, Hiba Muhyi, saw what was happening in the news and decided to help.
“I’m an immigrant and came here to this country and started a family with my husband,” said Shindi, who is from Iraq. “There’s a connection that triggered the urgent need for me and Hiba to help them.”
They reached out to the NMSU community for assistance and translators.
“We just wanted to help; we felt it was the right thing to do,” Shindi said. “The whole effort was based on the collaboration of student volunteers.”
The program continues to receive donated items like couches and bed frames, which are kept at the Holy Cross Catholic Church in Las Cruces. Yet there is only so much that can be done through donations alone, Shindi said.
With the grant, they have been able to turn their small initiative into an official program. They hired two students to run the child care facility and have improved their evening classes by hiring people to teach refugees on a regular basis.
Monique Harrison, who started as a volunteer, was hired as the program’s project manager and is leading the English classes.
“I help facilitate lesson plans that happen within the classes and teach as well,” Harrison said.
The evening classes are held every week at the Islamic Center. As many as 30 people participate, Harrison said.
Along with teaching adults, Harrison also helps create lesson plans for children at the day care. They teach about 12 kids every Tuesday and Thursday.
“When making lesson plans, I use some ideas from my past experiences with music and art to give more expressionism and get the kids more interested,” Harrison said. “One thing we’re working on is putting together a kind of comic strip or graphic novel because they’re learning about dialogue and having conversations.”
Harrison said she was inspired to help by Shindi and her daughter’s efforts.
“Their passion and compassion for people is quite contagious,” she said. “Also, I’m an independent contractor in education, so this is the kind of field of work I normally like to work in which is non-traditional.”
She added, “It can be challenging and overwhelming, but you feel good doing it because you’re helping them.”
Shindi said they hope to continue helping the youth, providing language instruction and expanding the part-time day care to full-time.
“We will have a mid-year evaluation from the (Kellogg Foundation) to go through how things are performing and how the budget is being utilized,” she said. “There’s always the potential to present the possibility of more funding to them and continue. We’ll have to see how that goes.”
To learn more about volunteering and donating to the NMSU Afghan Refugee Program, email Shindi at rshindi@nmsu.edu.
