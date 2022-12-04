Fort Bliss wants El Pasoans to get to know their neighbor again.
The Army post is promoting its recreational passes that provide access to the Freedom Crossing shopping center, Fort Bliss Museum and other places on the post.
Maj. Gen. James Isenhower III, commanding general of the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss, said it’s one of his priorities to make the post more accessible to people who don’t live or work on the post.
“We are reviewing all access procedures and policies in an effort to increase responsible access to the Fort Bliss installation,” he told El Paso Inc.
In 2020, Fort Bliss was at a risk level called “health protective condition delta.” The post implemented tight coronavirus prevention measures, including patient screenings, returning soldiers from field exercises and closing entry gates.
Gilbert Telles, a Fort Bliss spokesperson, said Isenhower initiated the effort to invite the public back when he assumed command in July.
“He’s very pro-community and being about getting the people to know about their soldiers,” he said.
Fort Bliss can be accessed through two access control points, the Buffalo Soldier Visitor Center and the Chaffee Visitor Control Center.
“The Buffalo gate holds operations 24/7, while the Chaffee gate is open from 5 a.m. in the morning to 9 p.m. in the evening,” Telles said.
Visitors either need to enter with a sponsor or to sign up for a recreational pass, which can be applied for at either visitor center.
The pass allows only that person access to the post for one year and is tied to their driver’s license or other state-issued ID. The process, which includes a criminal history background check, usually takes no longer than 10 minutes.
“It is best to avoid applying in the early morning hours between 7 and 10 a.m. as these are busiest during the Monday to Friday work week,” Telles said.
After entering the post, where would people go?
“Freedom Crossing would be the bulk of where people would come to visit,” Telles said.
The $100 million mall opened in 2011 and is the first open-air public shopping center on a military installation. It features shopping, dining and entertainment.
The concept was the brainchild of Maj. Gen. Dana Pittard, who commanded Fort Bliss from 2010 to 2013.
Developed by the Defense Department with private retail developer ServiceStar, the center attracted restaurants and stores that couldn’t be found anywhere else in El Paso, including Under Armour, Smashburger, Pho Hoa and Sarku Japan.
“We started having issues across the border and we didn’t want our soldiers to get themselves in any bad situations, not to mention a lot of them didn’t have transportation,” said Telles.
Laura Najera, the property marketing director of ServiceStar at Freedom Crossing, said the shopping center is all about convenient access.
“We want to keep our military families here while bringing in the soldiers that have families here in El Paso,” she said.
Najera said they want more people to know about the shopping center to reinvigorate it after the pandemic restrictions.
“We’re trying to get people to know that we’re open again,” she said.
Heading into next year, Freedom Crossing is planning events for Fort Bliss residents and visitors, including concerts and holiday gatherings.
On Saturday, Dec. 3, the shopping center had a tree lighting ceremony, which included live music, food trucks and, of course, Santa Claus.
Events have been popular, Najera said, with long lines forming at access control points.
“A lot of the performers kept asking me if we could delay starting a bit since their families were getting stuck from all the people at the gates applying for a recreational pass,” she said
Upcoming events are posted on Facebook @FreedomCrossingatFortBliss and on Instagram @FreedomCrossing.
When asked about some of the places she likes to visit in the shopping center, Najera said she clears her head by watching a movie at the Grand Theatre, the only theater on Fort Bliss.
Like other theaters in El Paso, the Grand opened an indoor bar, the Daq Shack, this summer.
“We got rid of the game room in favor of the bar because it wasn’t really bringing in any business,” said Matthew Barrie, the assistant manager at the Grand.
The theater also installed new recliner seats.
“In my personal experience, Fort Bliss is one of the best places I’ve been to,” he said. “The Grand is also one of the nicer theaters in El Paso.”
Other places to visit on the post include the Fort Bliss and Old Ironsides Museum at 1735 Marshall Rd. and Desert Strike Lanes bowling alley at 2949 Carter Rd. The museum has 50,000 square feet of exhibit space and presents the history of the 1st Armored Division and of Fort Bliss from 1849 to the present.
Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Gerardo Gonzalez said they want to make Fort Bliss like what it used to be before the pandemic. As a native El Pasoan, he wants to make sure the community knows more about the post.
“We want El Pasoans to come, enjoy and be part of the events that are held and see what the post and its soldiers have to offer,” he said. “The hardest part is getting people from El Paso to Fort Bliss, but the easy part is getting them to fall in love with it.”
For more information on events at Fort Bliss, visit ArmyMWR.com.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Luis Rios at lrios@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4422 ext. 132.
