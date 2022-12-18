U.S. Army 1sg. Christopher Koverman, 1st Sergeant, Echo Troop, 3-6 Air Cavalry Squadron, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, speaks to Polish Soldiers about the future of Polish aviation during a combined fuel test exercise in Wroclaw, Poland, Dec. 8, 2022. U.S. Soldiers conducted fuel check training alongside Polish forces. The squadron conducted training in order to compare quality assurance methods with our Polish partners (U.S. Army photo by Spc. William Thompson)
U.S. Army Cpt. Catherine Bradshaw, Echo Troop commander, 3-6 Air Cavalry Squadron, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, greets a Polish Officer assigned to the 56th Observation Escadrille in Wroclaw, Poland, Dec. 8, 2022. U.S. Soldiers conducted fuel check training alongside Polish forces. The squadron conducted training in order to compare quality assurance methods with our Polish partners (U.S. Army photo by Spc. William Thompson)
U.S. Army 1sg. Christopher Koverman, 1st Sergeant, Echo Troop, 3-6 Air Cavalry Squadron, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, speaks to Polish Soldiers about the future of Polish aviation during a combined fuel test exercise in Wroclaw, Poland, Dec. 8, 2022. U.S. Soldiers conducted fuel check training alongside Polish forces. The squadron conducted training in order to compare quality assurance methods with our Polish partners (U.S. Army photo by Spc. William Thompson)
Photos: Spc. William Thompson/U.S. Army
U.S. Army Cpt. Catherine Bradshaw, Echo Troop commander, 3-6 Air Cavalry Squadron, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, greets a Polish Officer assigned to the 56th Observation Escadrille in Wroclaw, Poland, Dec. 8, 2022. U.S. Soldiers conducted fuel check training alongside Polish forces. The squadron conducted training in order to compare quality assurance methods with our Polish partners (U.S. Army photo by Spc. William Thompson)
Soldiers with the 1st Armored Division, which is headquartered at Fort Bliss in El Paso, conducted fuel check training alongside Polish forces on Dec. 8 in Wroclaw, Poland. Top: 1st Sgt. Christopher Koverman with the Combat Aviation Brigade speaks to Polish soldiers about the future of Polish aviation. Bottom: Capt. Catherine Bradshaw with the Combat Aviation Brigade greets a Polish officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.