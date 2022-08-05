Brig. Gen. Michael Simmering, deputy commanding general of Fort Bliss and the 1st Armored Division, delivered the State of the Military address Thursday at the Hotel Paso del Norte in Downtown.
“Responding rapidly to changing environments and defending Americans' homeland, Fort Bliss and the El Paso community play a role in every one of those,” Simmering said.
Over 200 people attended the event, hosted by the El Paso Chamber in partnership with Raiz Federal Credit Union. The State of the Military address was also sponsored by FirstLight Federal Credit Union and Marathon Petroleum.
“The very unique thing about Fort Bliss is it is the largest two-star divisional post in the United States Army,” Simmering said. “This fall, we expect more than 7,000 (National) Guard and (Army) Reserve soldiers throughout the nation to come through Fort Bliss as they move out for worldwide contingency operations.”
The Army, he said, is looking to recruit more people. It is expected there will be about 466,400 soldiers recruited this year, which is 20,000 fewer than the budgeted target.
“We are reaching out to educators, recruiters and elected leaders to help with these challenges. We need to do it in a manner that doesn’t lower the standards of the world’s greatest army that has served you for over 247 years,” Simmering said.
About 90,000 soldiers and family members reside at Fort Bliss and El Paso.
“With one of only two armored divisions in the Army, we are America’s tank,” Simmering said. “That’s a fact that is not changing anytime soon.”
