Maj. Gen. James Isenhower III, commanding general of Fort Bliss and the 1st Armored Division, delivered the State of the Military address Thursday at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center on the Army post.
“When the 1st Armored Division is called to deploy, we deploy to finish the job,” Isenhower said during his speech, pointing at the division’s insignia. “Anyone foolish enough to challenge us or our country needs to know that the last thing they’ll ever see is this patch.”
About 380 people attended the event, which was hosted by the El Paso Chamber with El Paso Electric as a key sponsor. The State of the Military address was also sponsored by Marathon Petroleum, Workforce Solutions Borderplex, Wells Fargo Bank and PRIDE Industries.
“For a number of years, this event has been held off-post, and one of the things that you are going to hear about is the notion that ‘Bliss is Back,’” El Paso Chamber CEO Andrea Hutchins said while introducing Isenhower.
During his address, Isenhower discussed the two initiatives Fort Bliss has launched – “Bliss is Back” to encourage El Pasoans to visit the post and “It’s Better at Bliss” to educate the community about enlisting or reenlisting in the Army.
He referenced last year’s leadership summit, which brought important Army figures to Downtown El Paso to get to know what the community has to offer.
“Families reenlist, and they want to stay in the Army,” Isenhower said. “And they’re here at Fort Bliss because of the community across the borderland of El Paso that makes it so distinct and so embracing. That’s a testament to your hospitality, your culture and your sense of family, which everybody feels when they meet anyone from El Paso.”
Isenhower said a majority of the 1st Armored Division is going to the National Training Center in the Mojave Desert for division rotation. They expect to be there by Jan. 24.
“We will replicate large-scale combat operation distances,” Isenhower said. “We’re going to put more money and aircraft and tanks and sustain capability into a single fight the National Training Center has ever seen.”
Isenhower invited Carlos Ramos up to the stage. Ramos is being shipped to Fort Sill in Oklahoma on Aug. 28.
“I’m planning on climbing the ranks as soon as possible and doing the best in my MOS (military occupational specialty),” said Ramos, 20. “I was born in Juárez, but raised in the U.S. I would definitely like to preserve the peace I’ve had here in the U.S.”
The event was attended by community leaders, including U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser, City Manager Cary Westin, and El Paso County Commissioners David Stout and Illiana Holguin.
“It’s so important to continue to work together with Fort Bliss,” Leeser told El Paso Inc. “Gen. Isenhower has been an incredible partner to El Paso. He’s just so excited to continue working with us and open Fort Bliss to our community.”
During her remarks, Escobar said she is proud of the military leadership in our nation.
“From my first meeting with Gen. Isenhower, I’ve recognized what an incredible star he is and what an amazing asset he is not just for Fort Bliss, not just for the United States Army, but also for our community,” she said.
About 90,000 soldiers and family members reside at Fort Bliss and El Paso, and Isenhower said Fort Bliss will continue to represent the nation.
“America’s tank force is America’s finishing force,” he said.
