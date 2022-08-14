So far more than 10,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported in the United States, and public health officials announced Friday the first confirmed case in El Paso County.
Local health officials and infectious disease experts said they have planned for the potential spread of the viral disease.
“El Paso is geographically isolated. Just like with (COVID-19), when the coasts and New York were being hit, we weren’t hit. We had time to think about it. We had time to plan,” said Dr. Ogechika Alozie, an infectious disease expert in El Paso.
Alozie said monkeypox, which is less contagious than COVID-19, would not be as catastrophic in El Paso as the pandemic, yet no time should be wasted preparing for another outbreak.
“We are a city that many people don’t realize is called a health shortage physician area,” he said. “Anytime we have a crisis, it puts a strain on resources.”
In May 2022, El Paso had 1,686 doctors, according to data from the Texas Medical Board.
The data also shows the number of physicians in El Paso has grown about 40% since May 2012.
Dr. Hector Ocaranza, the city of El Paso health authority, said the region’s health systems have learned a lot during the COVID-19 pandemic and are better prepared to handle another outbreak.
“We’ve been preparing for this since we first learned about the outbreak,” Ocaranza said. “Our epidemiology team is ready to conduct the case investigations. We have been promoting the case reports among health care workers.”
Contracting monkeypox is not like COVID-19, Ocaranza said.
For now, the virus spreads through physical contact, meaning the risk of spread is lower than the airborne coronavirus.
“The best way to prevent infection is to decrease or minimize close contact with people that you might not know,” Ocaranza said
Early symptoms of monkeypox can include a rash and fever, followed by swollen glands, he said.
If someone were to get monkeypox, their first step would be to stay home.
“The quarantine time, unfortunately, is quite long,” he said. “People should be indoors for three weeks.”
In July, El Paso received 200 doses of Jynneos, the monkeypox vaccine.
The process to get a vaccine for monkeypox is more intricate compared to the COVID-19 vaccination process, Ocaranza said. Patients are first evaluated for eligibility by the epidemiology program at the city of El Paso Department of Public Health.
“When we go through our investigation, epidemiology decides whether to offer the vaccination to those identified as close contacts,” Ocaranza said. “This is not going to be for the general public.”
Relaying information on monkeypox is important, and not perpetuating any misconceptions associated with the disease is just as crucial, he said. The rise in cases has led to widespread concern that the messaging around monkeypox could perpetuate stigma against gay and bisexual men.
From May to July, 94% of monkeypox cases in the U.S. occurred in men who reported sexual or close intimate contact with another man, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
But anyone can get monkeypox, and it is not a sexually transmitted disease. It can spread in nonsexual ways too.
Viruses are not exclusive to one community, Ocaranza said. He compared the situation to the rise in hate crimes involving Asian-American victims during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There shouldn’t be a stigma; monkeypox can happen to anybody,” he said. “We have also seen that even children can be infected with the virus through household contacts.”
The first case of monkeypox in El Paso is a female in her 50s, according to a news release. She is recovering at home.
Ocaranza urged El Pasoans not to panic.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has brought a lot of good learning experiences, and our departments have evolved in the way that we continue to respond to the biological threats effectively,” Ocaranza said.
Alozie said the United States failed to react quickly enough to contain the spread of monkeypox.
“The conversation now is what will El Paso do with this first case?” Alozie said. “If we are not able to contain (monkeypox) with education, with vaccines and treatment, eventually, there is every expectation that this can become like HIV in the 80s.”
