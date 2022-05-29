First look: Hush Hush ready to open in Downtown

One pandemic and a world of change later, the owners of several El Paso nightspots are getting ready to open their newest venture in Downtown.
Hush Hush bar will open sometime in the next few months on the southwestern side of Southwest University Park. The property was once the home of Blackbird Cantina and was acquired by bar owners Johnny Escalante and Kiki Cervantes in late 2019.
The team started work in January 2020 and paused when the pandemic hit two months later, which turned into a year’s delay.
“The concept and majority of the idea was there. But we had a lot more time and it gave us the opportunity to make it better, and we capitalized on it,” Cervantes said.
The bar has been transformed from how it once looked. The stacked shipping containers have been stuccoed and replaced with tall arches and hanging lanterns, and a rooftop bar has been added with views of the historic Union Depot train station, Downtown and Juárez.
The team said the bar draws inspiration from El Paso’s desert landscape and colors from the sand, plants and mountains. Plenty of cacti and native plants have been added in the courtyard. Inside is dark with thick rugs and plenty of seating.
There are also accents like tables made from 100-year-old doors and seating made from old wood railroad ties.
After construction on the bar got restarted, Cervantes said the project was impacted by rising material costs, inflation and a labor squeeze. He said the cost of the project has risen by at least 40%.
Escalante declined to list a price tag for the project.
In addition to Hush Hush, Cervantes and Escalante also own Later Later bar, Lost & Found bar in Kern Place and One:One coworking space in Downtown. The two also own J&K Present, a live events company.
The bars in the neighborhood behind the ballpark have sparked noise complaints from nearby neighbors. Cervantes said it’s been a learning process and that the team has worked to control sound levels through soundproofing walls and sound engineers.
“We’ve tried to fix these issues and invest in our areas to be in the legal limits as much as possible and be good neighbors,” Escalante said.
The project was a test and practice of patience, he said. The pandemic made everything more difficult, forcing them to navigate material shortages and delivery delays. He said the challenges also made him do a deep dive into why he wanted to do the project.
“I think the end result was that we do think it’s a positive venue for the community and will be something that elevates the quality of life,” Escalante said.
The neighborhood where Hush Hush is located is now incorporated into the Downtown Management District. The DMD expansion went into effect on Jan. 1, 2021.
Joe Gudenrath, executive director of the DMD, said Hush Hush received two grants from the DMD – a $25,000 facade grant and a signature lighting and signage grant for $8,975. Escalante is also a board member of the DMD.
“We are extremely pleased with the projects, vision the ownership group has had and fulfilled, and are looking forward to that contributing to the Downtown atmosphere,” Gudenrath said.
