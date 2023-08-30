Nearly four years after acquiring property Downtown, Abundant is getting ready for its grand opening.

Abundant Church Downtown 2

Charles Nieman, the founder and pastor of Abundant, gives a tour of the historic building, which was designed by famed Southwest architecture firm Trost & Trost in the early 1900s.
Abundant Church Downtown 3

The building was formerly Tricky Falls. The concert hall closed in October 2018.
