Nearly four years after acquiring property Downtown, Abundant is getting ready for its grand opening.
Abundant Church on Wednesday hosted a media tour for its new Downtown location, at 209 S. El Paso St.
The location was home to the popular concert venue Tricky Falls, and has a long history in Downtown. The building was constructed in 1914 as the Alhambra Theater.
Charles Nieman, founder and senior pastor at Abundant, said the church leadership is excited to open this weekend after lengthy COVID years full of construction.
He said when Abundant first purchased the property in 2019, the interior was covered in sheetrock and the floors were warped.
“To see it now, the first time I came in when it was like this I teared up,” Nieman said. “I was so excited to see what the building is and the beauty of how it was originally designed.”
Gone are the Tricky Falls-era dark walls and bars flanking the main floor of the building. The wood floors are restored and facades updated. The gilded frame around the stage has been restored.
There’s a newly built elevator in the lobby that leads up to what was once the balcony overlooking El Paso Street. The balcony has been converted into a children’s church area, featuring the original French doors. Gilded arches in the lobby have been restored.
In addition to Sunday services, Abundant will hold various ministry events, including an upcoming men’s conference, college student events and more.
Shannon Nieman, lead pastor at Abundant, said the Downtown space will be a central location for Abundant’s east and west campuses to come together for special events.
“There’s a lot of good life in Downtown,” Nieman said. After those events they can go out to eat and enjoy those things that Downtown has to offer.”
Neiman declined to disclose how much Abundant has spent on the Downtown building.
“We put a lot of time and money to do this right,” Neiman said. “I think it’s evident from what you see, and it was our desire to do whatever’s necessary.”
She said some job positions will be filled at the Abundant Downtown, and said Abundant worked with architect Rodney Kroger on the Downtown building.
