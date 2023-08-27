Amid a manufacturing boom in Juárez, one El Paso company is investing in artificial intelligence in hopes of gaining an edge over the competition.
As companies have invested millions of dollars to shift production and equipment to Mexico to be closer to the U.S., it has created opportunities for supply chain companies to invest in new technology.
Impulse 4.0, a logistics company founded in 2001, has trained an AI system that executives say can do everything from answer a client’s question in seconds, and in multiple languages, to deliver up-to-date inventory data visualized by pie charts and bar graphs. It even helps with writing emails.
“The world that we exist in, in the supply chain market, is deeply dynamic, very fast and everything’s in crisis every day,” said Abiel Carrillo, CEO of Impulse 4.0.
With warehouses in the U.S., Mexico and the Czech Republic, the company holds and ships inventory – including raw materials like copper and steel – to multiple manufacturers.
El Paso Inc. visited one of Impulse 4.0’s Juárez facilities and learned more about how the company is using AI to improve its business practices.
“For some companies, we manage their own materials. For some companies, we manage their suppliers’ materials that are going to go to them,” Carrillo said. “What we know is we need to have solutions for our customers to improve the process.”
Training the AI
The company’s interest in AI grew in November, Carrillo said, after the launch of ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence language model that generated a lot of buzz for its ability to generate human-like responses.
“We said, ‘Shit, this is a game-changer,’” Carrillo said. “But we had 22 years of experience building a system, and it felt easier to get into the new world of AI rather than starting over.”
Alejandro Contreras, the company’s IT deputy director, said the program is a large language model similar to ChatGPT, but it was trained to work in real-time. The AI models use advanced statistics to uncover patterns in vast troves of data.
“If one of our trailers is just arriving and unloading material, you can ask the program what is being unloaded and it will give you that answer,” Contreras said, adding that the program took five years to develop. “This can be accessed through computers and via phones.”
The program is expected to be released exclusively to the company’s clients in a matter of days, Contreras said. He declined to share how much the company had invested to develop the AI system.
Amalia Treviño, the company’s CFO and COO, said investing in AI was a necessary decision.
“We are a supply chain integrator company, meaning we are not just a warehouse and not just a transportation company. We are everything,” Treviño said. “We have to be on top of everything to be useful to our clients.”
Carrillo added that their efforts include educating clients on AI. In late September, Impulse 4.0 plans to host a private event to debate and discuss advancements in technology. Among the participants will be Jose Gutierrez, who is the senior director of architecture and engineering and hardware systems integration for Microsoft.
Inside the warehouse
According to Impulse 4.0’s website, the company operates 1 million square feet of warehouse space. On average, it completes 15,000 deliveries to manufacturers every year, including Valeo, Foxconn and Delphi.
The products the manufacturers produce range from airbags to Invisalign clear aligners.
On the tour in Juárez Wednesday, Octavio Corral, business innovation manager for Impulse 4.0, said the inventory the facility receives includes raw materials like plastic and copper wires.
The 100,000-square-foot warehouse is about six miles from the Ysleta Port of Entry. The company has facilities in 11 Mexican cities including Monterrey, Reynosa and Obregon. It also has three warehouses in Far East El Paso.
At the Juárez facility, about 35 employees were loading and unloading pallets of inventory from semi-trucks.
Much of the inventory comes from China, Corral said, and takes between six to eight weeks to arrive. He added that the warehouse holds about $36 million worth of materials and ships about 7,000 boxes of inventory every month.
“The majority is just shipped in and shipped out,” Corral said. “We also have an area for some customers where we’ll bring in those raw pieces, assemble them and the assembled product is fully ready to go.
“It’ll be something simple like getting pieces of cardboard, gluing them together and forming a spool for wire so that the manufacturer can easily start their process.”
Corral began working for Impulse 4.0 around 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic, which disrupted supply chains and has driven more manufacturing to North America.
Factories and warehouses that can span 500,000-square-feet in length, are found in almost every corner of Juárez, along with construction that is expanding facilities or building new ones.
“I think the biggest thing we’re focusing on right now is nearshoring, where companies are looking to shorten their supply chains and are looking for those same raw materials locally,” Corral said. “It’s about adding new suppliers and looking for alternative sources.”
The nearshoring trend is bringing business opportunities to the region, he said.
“All that design, all that engineering, why do we need engineering being done in Tokyo, Seoul, Korea or Germany?” he said. “Why can it not be done here in Juárez or El Paso?”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Luis Rios at lrios@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4422 ext. 132.
