Venezuelan migrants outside the National Migration Institute building in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, a border city across from El Paso, Texas, early on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. At least 39 people were killed on Monday night and 29 others seriously injured when a fire broke out in the accommodation area of the government-run migration facility in northern Mexico, near the border with the United States, the authorities said. (Go Nakamura/The New York Times)
Bodies lie outside the National Migration Institute in Juárez, Mexico, early on Tuesday, March 28.
Photo: Go Nakamura/The New York Times
At least 39 people were killed Monday night and 29 others seriously injured when a fire broke out at a government-run migration facility in northern Mexico, near the U.S. border, authorities said.
The fire broke out in the accommodation area of the National Migration Institute in Juárez shortly before 10 p.m., according to a statement by the facility. Sixty-eight men from Central and South America were being housed there, it said.
Mexican authorities did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but according to the statement from the institute, the 29 injured men were in serious condition and had been transported to hospitals for urgent care.
The institute added that it had begun communicating “with consular authorities from different countries” to identify the dead. A formal complaint had been lodged with what the statement identified as the “corresponding authorities,” clearing the way for an investigation, the statement said.
Television footage showed a swarm of police cars, ambulances and other emergency vehicles in the area. What appeared to be a number of bodies wrapped in large foil blankets could be seen in the facility’s parking lot, and people outside clung to the perimeter fence as emergency responders tended to the victims.
Several news outlets said that personnel from the institute had been cracking down on migrants in the city earlier in the day, and that there had been tension at the institute between migrants and the staff.
Juárez is one of the border communities in Mexico where migrants from Cuba, Central America and elsewhere wait as they try to enter the United States. This month, U.S. officials stopped hundreds of migrants, most of them from Venezuela, from entering the country after a large group in Juárez broke through Mexican lines in an attempt to claim asylum in the United States.
In December, the U.S. Supreme Court said a pandemic-era health measure that restricted migration at the southern border would remain in place for the time being. That measure, known as Title 42, has allowed migrants who might otherwise qualify for asylum to be swiftly expelled at the border.
The court’s ruling delayed the potential for a large increase in unlawful crossings into the United States from Mexico. But the measure is scheduled to expire in early May.
