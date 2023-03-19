After a Condition 3 fire at La Nube children’s museum, officials are still awaiting a report on what happened at the cloud-shaped building under construction in Downtown El Paso.
Stephanie Otero, vice president of operations at the El Paso Community Foundation, said that the report will take seven to 10 days to be ready. Until then, work can continue.
“We have been allowed to continue construction on certain parts of the building, as the fire was contained to one section of the roof,” Otero said in a statement provided El Paso Inc. “We thank the El Paso community for your continued support and we extend a big THANK YOU to the first responders on the scene on Monday.”
Otero said there were no injuries in the fire, and all the exhibitions are safe, as they had not yet been installed.
Hector Gonzalez, a spokesperson for the El Paso Fire Department, said the fire is still under investigation.
“Any updates we have, we will submit that information via press release,” Gonzalez said. “The cause hasn’t been determined, and we’re still working on that.”
Construction on La Nube began in 2020 at the corner of Santa Fe Street and Main Drive in Downtown. As recently as January, officials said the museum was on track to open this year. It’s still unclear how the fire will disrupt the completion timeline.
Construction on the 70,000-square-foot project was approved by voters in the 2012 quality of life bond election. La Nube, with a price tag of more than $70 million, is funded through a combination of public and private dollars, donations and sponsorships.
The museum is designed by Norwegian architecture firm Snøhetta and is being built by Jordan Foster Construction.
