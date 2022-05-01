A lawsuit filed against former El Paso Independent School District superintendent Juan Cabrera and former board president Dori Fenenbock has been settled.
Fenenbock and Cabrera were sued in September 2020 for $5 million in San Diego County, California, over allegations of fraud involving a charter school network. The lawsuit, filed by a receiver for the state of California against Cabrera and Fenenbock’s online Texas charter network, eSchool Inc., was settled last week.
The settlement has not been made public, but in a joint statement that Fenenbock provided to El Paso Inc., the parties state that there was no evidence found that she and Cabrera “engaged in any fraud or that eSchool knowingly received investment funds wrongfully obtained by Sean McManus and Jason Schrock, who pled guilty in a criminal action in the San Diego County Superior Court.”
As part of the settlement, William Robert Ayres, the successor receiver for San Diego County, will receive cash and an ownership interest in the eSchool company.
In an interview with El Paso Inc. Thursday, Fenenbock, CEO of eSchool Inc., said she could not disclose the terms of the settlement, including how much cash is to be paid to Ayers or the size of his stake in eSchool.
“I can say that the clearest message, far from any wrongdoing, is that we’re moving forward with the state of California with an ongoing interest,” Fenenbock said.
The civil lawsuit alleged that McManus and Schrock, who ran A3, an online network of charter schools, invested $5 million in Cabrera and Fenenbock’s Texas online charter venture. And that McManus and Schrock got that $5 million through a fraud scheme in California that netted over $80 million.
Schrock and McManus pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to misappropriate public funds and one count of conflict of interest, according to the San Diego Union Tribune. In September, Schrock was sentenced to four years in prison and credited for the 750 days he was on house arrest.
Fenenbock said when she learned of the indictments, she took immediate action to sever the relationship with Schrock and McManus “to protect my schools and Texas families from their criminal activity.”
Since then, Fenenbock said, she’s been working on the online charter venture.
“The work has been ongoing, and it’s been a trying time for everyone due to COVID and the mass need for virtual schooling,” Fenenbock said. “It’s been a really exciting time for our business, where before COVID, very few people knew that there was a virtual, publicly funded option available for K-12. Now it’s very much a part of our landscape.”
The California lawsuit also alleged that Cabrera received compensation from Fenenbock for consulting work he did while superintendent of El Paso’s largest school district. But Cabrera maintained that he did that work free as a friend. He resigned as EPISD superintendent in November 2020.
According to the firm’s website, Cabrera is now of counsel at the O’Hanlon, Demerath & Castillo law firm. He was not immediately available for comment last week.
The lawsuit was filed after Fenenbock’s time on the EPISD board. She resigned as board president in 2017 to run for Congress.
“We are champions for public education and thus are 100% in support of the criminal action against McManus and Schrock,” Cabrera said in the settlement statement. “While it was personally devastating to be involved in this litigation, I am pleased to be relieved from the burden of this case.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422.
(1) comment
These are two people who spent virtually no time in public education until they were brought in during a trumped up cheating scandal. They made their money doing what they were brought in to do, dismantle true public education and give private business a crack at the money and public lands. Here they sound like bastions of virtue when actually they had to pay the money back and give the new owner of the CA company a share in eSchools as restitution to stay out of trouble. They stood by and watched five innocent people and their families get dragged through hell and did nothing. BTW, this is not public education. This is a private company receiving public funds because families have chosen to have their children attend this school. There is no bilingual, special ed or other special programs. This is pure profit. They are about themselves not the students. When the well began to dry up in El Paso and they got caught with their hands in the cookie jar, they were happy to depart and the powers that be made sure Cabrera got a nice parting gift. Take it from one of those who went through hell as a result of their "ethics."
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.