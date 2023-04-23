There has been a wave of social media threats – as well as false reports of violence and hoaxes – directed toward El Paso schools, with most cases coming from juveniles, the FBI reports.
It’s a trend that cities across the country are grappling with as threats and false reports lead to school lockdowns and law enforcement responses that panic students and parents.
“The majority of the individuals that are doing these threats are doing it because they want to get a rise out of others,” said Jeffery Downey, special agent in charge of the FBI’s El Paso office. “They think that they can go on social media and be anonymous, but there are ways for us to track down those that are making threats.”
The FBI in El Paso has launched an awareness campaign. Earlier this month, it’s slogan “Stop Threats To Our Schools, Before We Respond” began appearing on 10 digital billboards in the city.
“We want to get the message out to those that are doing these threats, and that there are consequences for them,” Downey said.
Nationwide, about 6,000 threats were made against schools in 2022, according to data from the FBI’s National Threat Operations Center.
Downey said the number of threats has increased 60% since 2021.
In El Paso, there were 30 threats directed toward schools last year, Downey said. Now, there are days they receive as many as three threats.
In March, a Horizon Middle School student was arrested for allegedly sending multiple school threats through Instagram, according to local news reports. The threats caused the school to have to go through safety protocols, and the student is facing criminal charges.
In February, Coronado High School went on lockdown after a threat was made against the campus. And in January, Canyon Hills Middle School was forced to evacuate when the campus received a bomb threat, which was later found not to be credible.
Making a threat is a criminal act no matter how it is sent or posted, the FBI warns. While the punishments vary, students could not only face state charges but also federal charges.
“It’s a serious matter, and there are serious punishments,” Downey said. “Because they want to be funny or want a reaction from people, it’s something that is going to be with them for the rest of their life and at such a young age.”
The FBI’s messages will run on El Paso billboards until June 11.
“If you see someone or know someone that posted a threat, we want you to contact either the local police department or contact the FBI,” Downey said.
To report an immediate threat to life, please call 911.
The FBI encourages people to report other threats by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI (225–5324) or using the “El Paso PD” app to text tips and receive alerts. Tips can also be shared at tips.fbi.gov or 915-832-5000.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Luis Rios at lrios@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4422 ext. 132.
