“Stop Threats To Our Schools, Before We Respond”

A digital sign near Sunland Park and Doniphan displays the FBI’s message, “Stop Threats To Our Schools, Before We Respond,” part of an awareness campaign aimed at reducing social media threats and false reports directed toward schools.

 Photo by Cosima Rangel

There has been a wave of social media threats – as well as false reports of violence and hoaxes – directed toward El Paso schools, with most cases coming from juveniles, the FBI reports.

