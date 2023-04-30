As the number of kids who are online in El Paso and nationwide rises, so is the risk that they might meet someone dangerous.
Sextortion — when an assailant extorts money or sexual favors from a victim by threatening to reveal evidence of their sexual activity — is a crime that has been rising at an alarming rate among minors, according to the FBI in El Paso.
Jeffery Downey, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s El Paso office, said they receive at least five reports of sextortion every week in El Paso.
“What concerns me about this number, which is already a significant number, is that those are just the ones we know about,” Downey told El Paso Inc.
FBI El Paso, during Sexual Assault Awareness Month, is warning the community of the abuse that can happen to their children through sextortion.
As they investigate cases, the FBI is also reaching out to community groups and visiting schools to let kids know of the dangers.
Speaking from his own experience investigating cases, Downey said sextortion can be a more sophisticated crime, as it involves perpetrators working to manipulate and have a sort of control over their victim.
“I’ve seen individuals that are professionals at this, and at the end of the day, all they want to do is get either money or some sort of sexual pleasure out of their horrific acts,” Downey said. “With the internet, they just know the victim pool is much greater.”
FBI El Paso is also warning the perpetrators of these crimes of the consequences.
Downey said the penalty for sextortion can land someone at least 10 years in federal prison.
The punishment can increase depending on the severity of the crime. In 2019, Mark Barnwell, 36, of Whitehouse, Texas, was sentenced to 35 years in prison in 2019 for sextorting minors in eight states.
“We’re going to hunt you down, and we’re going to put you away for a long time,” Downey said.
The FBI, in partnership with Homeland Security Investigations and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, or NCMEC, issued a national public safety alert due to rising cases.
From 2021 to 2022, the FBI found that law enforcement agencies in the United States received more than 7,000 complaints related to the online sextortion of minors, which resulted in at least 3,000 victims.
Sextortion crimes spiked 98% from 2019 to 2020, according to NCMEC.
The targets are typically teens between the ages of 14 and 17, with boys being primarily targeted.
“Unless they’re a personal friend of yours, I wouldn’t trust anybody that you meet online,” Downey said.
He added that parents or guardians need to watch for signs of depression, nervousness or self-harm.
“They’re fearful that they are going to get in trouble,” Downey said. “The bottom line is that these conversations are needed to make children understand and let them know if they did send a picture, they’re not in trouble.”
These situations can also take kids to darker states of mind and be driven to suicide.
“Kids are impressionable and just don’t know how to handle those kinds of things at that age,” Downey said.
For victims of sextortion and other crimes, Downey said the FBI has programs like Victim Assistance that provide mental health care, including therapy.
FBI El Paso urges victims of sextortion, or anyone that knows a potential victim, to call them at 915-832-5000 or call NCMEC at 800-THE LOST (843-5678).
“We as a community need to get the message out and have these conversations with our children,” Downey said. “If we ignore them, that’s where we start to see kids start to spiral out of control.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Luis Rios at lrios@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4422 ext. 132.
