One of El Paso’s historic cemeteries has seen better days, but there are few answers and few resources to maintain the cemetery, which is the final resting place of many notable El Paso figures.
Robert Snow, chairman of Western Heritage Bank, regularly visits the graves of his parents and grandparents at Evergreen Cemetery, 4301 Alameda. There are more than 43,000 graves on the 28-acre parcel, including familiar El Paso family names: Dyer, Orr, Morehead, Abraham and more.
Snow said he’s been visiting the cemetery for more than 20 years, and there once was more grass and more visible signs of upkeep.
Last week, the cemetery reflected the dryness of the desert. Smooth, manicured grass is long gone. Some water valve markers were overturned and some grave statues were missing their heads.
In the spots where there was still grass, it was tall and unkempt. Portions of the road were pocked and bumpy.
“The roads were much more passable. They were smooth, and there was more grass, and people out there working regularly,” Snow said. “Within the last 5 to 7 years, it’s simply been neglected, and worse these last two years.”
Evergreen was once owned by the Poe family. The family sold the cemetery to SCI Corp. in 2015, shortly after Dick Poe died. He is buried at Evergreen.
SCI Corp. also acquired the Evergreen East cemetery at 12400 Montana in 2015. It did not respond to emails requesting an interview.
According to a report from SCI Corp., the company was on track to grow revenues from the Evergreen cemeteries by 10% between 2016 and 2018.
A publicly traded company, SCI Corp owns 65 cemeteries in Texas, according to its public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
In 2021, nearly 60% of the services the company provided were for cremations.
In its first quarter 2022 report, the company reported growing its revenue by $34 million, adding to its total of more than $1.1 billion.
Many graves at Evergreen are weathered, with little signs of regular visits from loved ones. The oldest headstone at Evergreen dates to 1894.
That span in time can present a challenge when trying to find and engage descendants, said Jenny McWilliams, the cemetery preservation program coordinator at the Texas Historical Commission.
Evergreen on Alameda was designated as a Texas historical cemetery in 2007. There are eight other designated historic cemeteries in El Paso County, and 2,319 in Texas, out of about 14,000 known cemeteries.
“It’s more of an honorary title, the historic designation. It doesn’t provide any additional historic protections or support,” McWilliams said. “Regardless of the designation, there really aren’t a lot of resources for cemeteries and funding. We got about three phone calls today on funding.”
McWilliams said the withering upkeep of some cemeteries also reflects a cultural shift. She said it was more common in the 1940s and ’50s to see things like school and community cleanups, fundraisers and events led by cemetery organizations.
“That’s basically stopped, starting in the ’60s and ’70s, as people just left and our culture just stopped helping,” McWilliams said. “We’ve had to get pretty creative with ways to engage descendant populations and communities of these cemeteries to raise their own funds.”
She added that it can also become more challenging if there are few points of contact between private cemetery owners and maintenance needs.
“As time passes, if nobody takes over and doesn’t have creative and resourceful ways of funding, it’s a real challenge,” McWilliams said.
Snow said he wonders if Evergreen East will look similar to the Alameda cemetery decades from now.
“When they’re finished selling plots, will they cut services, will that one end up looking like one on Alameda?” Snow said. “People who go out and visit their family plots are a little distraught over the changes in 20 years.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.