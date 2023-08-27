Critical power lines high atop the Franklin Mountains have a new lease on life.
The Federal Aviation Administration recently completed a $7 million project to upgrade its electrical line distribution system in El Paso, which provides uninterruptible power sources for air traffic control systems.
“Electrical line distribution systems, power systems, we need to make sure they’re always online,” said Michael Thummel, manager for the FAA’s Central Area Engineering Service. “The big piece is the electrical line distribution system power lines that feed from the base to the top of the mountain.”
At the top of the Franklin Mountains, the FAA operates radio communications air-to-ground equipment. The system connects air traffic controllers with planes flying overhead.
The power lines supporting those communication systems were aging. The wooden electrical poles were about 60 years old, Thummel said, and the power cables were frayed.
Tons of material and crews were helicoptered up the mountain to complete the project. Now, there are nine new steel poles and new electrical cables running uninterruptible power to the radio communications equipment.
The work took about a year and wrapped up in the last month. One of the big changes is that the FAA’s communications systems will now receive power from the top of the mountain, rather than at the base, Thummel said.
The FAA recently handed the lines back to El Paso Electric, which will maintain them, Thummel said.
“They’ll take over, to better maintain those power lines and poles, which frees up a lot of resources for us to maintain the mass and everything going out to support air traffic.”
El Paso hikers know to be on the lookout for rattlesnakes and other forces of nature, and it was no different for the electrical line upgrade crew. Thummel said they had to deal with high winds, lightning, high heat, no shade and keeping hydrated.
“There are several, thousand-foot sections that are very hard to get to,” Thummel said. “We couldn’t hike, or haul materials, so we used helicopters.”
Funding for the project came from the bipartisan infrastructure package approved by Congress in 2021.
Thummel said there are several upcoming projects in El Paso for the FAA, including the construction of a new air traffic control tower at El Paso International Airport and facility replacements for air-to-ground frequencies at the top of the mountains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.