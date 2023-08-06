Five years ago, El Pasoan Blake Anderson had a family member diagnosed with cancer.
That was when he realized resources for specific cancer treatments were not accessible in El Paso.
“They hit a point where they needed to go out of town to MD Anderson (Cancer Center) or University of California, Irvine to follow on treatment and access those procedures that were not available,” Anderson said of his family members.
Anderson saw a problem and came up with a solution.
In 2018, Anderson and a group of investors purchased California-based laboratory Exova Diagnostics and moved it to El Paso.
Three years later, Exova Diagnostics, a lab that specializes in molecular pathology — the study of disease at the molecular level – opened on the third floor of the Cardwell Collaborative building, 5130 Gateway Blvd. East.
The lab tests cancer tumors to assist patients and doctors in finding the proper treatment.
It employs about 29 lab professionals including histologists, who can help diagnose diseases or discover abnormalities within extremely small test samples; as well as molecular technologists, who analyze a patient’s DNA to research, diagnose and treat different diseases and disorders.
“We’ve also got about $5 million in equipment that has been acquired and brought in,” said Anderson, the CEO of Exova.
Dr. Hugh Fenton is Exova’s medical director. He said there is a shortage of talent needed to expand El Paso’s health industry. Fenton, who moved to El Paso in 2021, earned his medical degree from the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry in New York.
“El Paso has, whether or not people are admitting or not, a problem with recruiting talent,” Fenton said, adding that he hopes Exova can bring in more specialists from outside the county.
“I’ve already started these conversations to bring in people that come from the Harvard system and other systems, and I think they would just enjoy life here,” he added.
Exova made its presence known to El Paso during the pandemic.
Fenton said they received about 10,000 COVID-19 tests per day from testing locations around the United States.
El Pasoan Diego Gonzalez, lead molecular laboratory technologist for Exova, said the lab received tests from Texas, as well as Georgia, South Carolina and Florida.
“We had some insight, from the data we were retrieving, as to what variants are more predominantly out there,” Gonzalez said. “It was more than us providing data to some state public health at a time when they would request either some samples back or all the data that we had for their region.”
He said Exova’s purpose was to fill a need at the time.
“As COVID petered out, that led Blake to questions where to put our energies in,” Fenton said.
“I think everybody knows someone, either within their family or with friends, that have been afflicted with cancer. El Paso is one of those places.”
That is when Exova began focusing more on cancer, he said.
According to the American Cancer Society, cancer is the leading cause of death among Hispanics in the U.S., accounting for about 20% of deaths.
Fenton explained how their molecular-based technology can help patients here and around the country as they analyze ailments including a patient’s tumor.
“It’s about looking at someone’s tumor and saying, ‘Okay, let’s look at the molecular finger of that tumor,’” Fenton said.
“Depending on the pattern we see, they have a tumor that may have certain weaknesses that we can exploit and give you custom therapy based on what your tumor biology says.”
Fenton added they can deliver these results to a local clinician faster, which can be a matter of days compared to weeks.
Gonzalez said it’s exciting to be an integral part of advancing health care in the region.
“We’re giving more opportunities for the community to have a direct resource that they can receive,” he said.
“Potentially, residents are not having to travel out of town or wait extended amounts of time referencing their samples out of state or out of the city. We’re being a kind of direct hotline, so to speak, for the community.”
Anderson said their investment in Exova was the right one for the El Paso community.
“I would say El Paso is undergoing a renaissance,” Anderson said of the state of local health care services.
“Things like cancer treatments, those resources are becoming more available here in El Paso.
I have the good fortune to work on a team with our lead pathologist, Dr. Hugh Fenton, and our lab team, headed by our lab manager Hannah Warring, to bring best-in-class molecular and pathology services to area patients, providers and hospitals," Anderson added.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Luis Rios at lrios@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4422 ext. 132.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.