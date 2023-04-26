On Sunday, U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, an El Paso Democrat, received a call from President Joe Biden.
He shared with her some of his strategy going into his Tuesday reelection announcement, chatted about the campaign and then had a question: Would she serve as one of his national campaign co-chairs?
“I was not anticipating at all being asked,” Escobar told El Paso Inc. Wednesday. “I didn’t even know I was in the running.”
She said yes. And President Joe Biden made it official on Tuesday when he unveiled the leadership of his 2024 campaign.
In the announcement, Biden said that his campaign manager would be Julie Chávez Rodríguez, who currently serves as a senior adviser and as director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs.
The other national co-chairs are Rep. Lisa Blunt-Rochester, Rep. Jim Clyburn, Sen. Chris Coons, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, Hollywood mogul Jeffrey Katzenberg and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Biden announced in a video Tuesday that he would seek a second term in the 2024 presidential election, setting up a possible rematch with former President Donald Trump, who announced his White House bid in November.
Escobar said her job with the campaign now is to do everything possible to get the president reelected. Along the way, she wants to advocate for El Paso.
“(Biden) is of course very familiar with El Paso with regard to the challenges we’ve seen at our nation’s front door with this historic Western Hemispheric refugee crisis,” she said.
Biden’s immigration policies, along with border communities like El Paso, are expected to be tested again on May 11 when Title 42 is set to end. The emergency health order invoked at the start of the pandemic has allowed the Trump and Biden administrations to immediately expel migrants.
Asked if she thinks Biden has fulfilled his campaign promise four years ago to build a fair, orderly and humane immigration system, Escobar said the administration has been boxed in.
“He has definitely tried but has been hamstrung by a number of things,” she said. “First and foremost, what he inherited was a completely broken system. … You layer on that the fact that Congress hasn’t acted on reforming the country’s outdated immigration laws in decades.
“When my colleges point a finger at the president with regards to immigration, I try to hold up a mirror to say that we (in Congress) are the ones who have the responsibility to legislate.”
