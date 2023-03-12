Ready to pump some iron? Or maybe you would rather lounge by a pool during the day and party at night.
Entrepreneur Justin Kaufman, the owner of the Ratio One 61 gym on the Eastside, has revealed plans for two venues – a 23,000-square-foot gym and a 12,500-square-foot day pool and nightclub. They will be on the Eastside, but Kaufman said he’s not ready to announce the specific locations.
“This is my ultimate dream,” said Kaufman, who is an El Paso native. “I want to show El Pasoans something they’ve never seen before.”
Kaufman now lives in Arizona but has owned a number of establishments in El Paso, including El Paso Drafthouse, El Rey Muerto and Back Nine Bar & Lounge. He expects the gym and pool club will each be a $1.5 million investment.
“All the businesses I’ve had in the past — my Ratio One 61 and all the bars — I sold everything for these buildings,” Kaufman said. “I’m really pushing myself, and if I end up pulling this off, I think El Paso will appreciate it.
He hopes to open the gym in November.
In the meantime, Kaufman is also developing Lotus Day Pool and Nightlife, a Las Vegas-style day pool and nightclub.
Kaufman described it as a three-part venue — a pool with cabanas, a bar and lounge and a poker room. The club will also provide food service.
“I’ve been successful in the gym and bar industry,” he said, “These buildings are my pinnacle from both of these industries I’ve worked in.”
