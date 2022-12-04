Emiliano and Kristal Marentes, owners of Elemi Restaurant in Downtown, drew national attention to El Paso in February when Emiliano was named a semifinalist for the prestigious James Beard Award in the “Outstanding Chef” category.
The achievement followed other national recognition for Elemi, including a feature in 2020 on the Hulu television series “Taste the Nation,” hosted by Padma Lakshmi.
The couple was also featured in Texas Monthly’s The Ultimate Texas Tacopedia where Emiliano discussed his love of tortillas.
His fascination with tortillas and his culinary journey began in his mother’s kitchen where he would devour the tortillas she brought back from Juárez.
His love of tortillas inspired him to work in an El Paso tortilleria and travel to Mexico City to learn about the various kinds of corn and the authentic process of making them.
The couple opened the taqueria at 313 N. Kansas in 2019 with an emphasis on offering simple dishes prepared with the highest quality ingredients.
Like the Juárez tortillas Emiliano grew up eating, Elemi uses the centuries-old practice of nixtamalization, in which corn is cooked, soaked, and ground into masa. The corn tortillas are the foundation of the intimate eight-table, taco-focused restaurant.
As for the restaurant’s name, it derives from Kristal’s nickname for Emiliano, “El Emi.”
