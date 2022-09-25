Barbara Robbins has been struggling to pay her electric bills, which soared this summer. Her most recent bill totals $603.19.
“It’s doubled since last year,” said Robbins, who lives in a small home on the Eastside. “We’re not running anything during the day, and I’m always turning off the lights.”
Robbins lives with her two sons. She doesn’t know why the bill is so high, but she owes more than she can afford.
“That’s half my mortgage,” Robbins said. “I even thought about taking on a second job so that I can pay for these bills since they keep coming up that high. It’s been kind of hectic, and I’m sure I’m not the only one.”
Nationwide, electric bills are rising, driven up primarily by soaring natural gas prices.
“High natural gas prices are definitely impacting the (electric) industry and consumers at large,” said Jesús Gonzalez, the manager of energy resources at El Paso Electric.
The company, like many utilities across the country, uses natural gas to power its plants. So, when the cost of fuel goes up, it is followed by an increase in electric bills. Texas regulations allow utilities to pass the fuel cost directly to their customers.
On El Paso Electric bills, it’s called the “fuel charge” and the rate increased about 40% from the June to August. So, for a household using 1,000 kilowatt-hours, the fuel charge increased from $30 to $43.
The global supply of natural gas has fallen while demand remains high, driving up prices. A crucial factor is Russia crimping its natural gas flows to Europe in response to Western sanctions over the war in Ukraine.
The cost of natural gas in Texas was $9.04 per 1,000 cubic feet in June, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. During the same period last year, it was $3.42.
“We’re competitively seeking the lowest price for natural gas purchases,” Gonzalez said. “The overall methodology (for El Paso Electric) is we do take a portfolio approach when procuring our natural gas supplies. First and foremost, to ensure reliability, and second, to mitigate any negative price impacts.”
Another factor impacting bills in El Paso is the growing popularity of refrigerated air, which uses much more electricity than evaporative coolers. In summer, air conditioners work overtime, and the number of days of triple-digit heat has been rising.
Still, the average electric bill in El Paso has traditionally been low among investor-owned utilities in Texas, largely because El Pasoans use less power. In January 2019, the average El Paso Electric bill was about $60, compared to $112 for Southwestern Public Service, $123 for Southwestern Electric Power and $131 for Entergy Texas, according to the Public Utility Commission of Texas.
More recent data is not available because the report was discontinued during the pandemic, said Rich Parsons, the commission’s director of communications.
Natural gas prices are expected to continue to rise into winter, but electric rates are also lower in winter.
In summer, El Paso Electric bills have two tiers. All power used over the first 600 kilowatt-hours is billed at a higher rate.
“Whatever usage you use, in winter, it is charged at the same rate,” said George De La Torre, director of corporate communication at El Paso Electric.
Robbins shared how much she was paying for electricity on Nextdoor, the neighborhood social media site, and sparked a flurry of similar complaints from other El Pasoans with rising bills.
One of those who commented was Gloria Brown, who said her bill has nearly doubled and is now almost $200.
“It’s getting to the point where we’re trying to figure out if we pay the electric bill, eat or pay the mortgage,” Brown told El Paso Inc. “I live in a small house. It’s just going to get worse for me in the winter. My house is all electric. It’s scary.”
El Paso Electric does offer programs to help customers reduce their energy use and there is some financial assistance available, De La Torre said.
“It’s important that our customers know that we have energy efficiency programs and that they should utilize them because they’re available to anyone,” he said.
Some services for financial help are provided through Project Amistad, Project Bravo and El Paso County General Assistance. But the funding does run out, De La Torre said.
El Paso Electric also has a budget billing plan that allows customers to pay a scheduled amount each month, spreading the bill into 12 equal payments.
But, for Robbins, those payments continue to pile up. And she said she hasn’t been able to find financial assistance.
“I give half a payment, and then the next payment is due in a week. But then my new bill just came out, and I don’t even know what that looks like,” she said.
Customers struggling to pay their electric bills should get in touch with El Paso Electric, De La Torre said. For more information, visit epelectric.com or call 915-543-5711.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Luis Rios at lrios@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-442 ext. 132.
