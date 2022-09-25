Electric Bills

Eastside resident Barbara Robbins’ most recent electric bill was $603.19. The increase is partly due to increased electricity use during the hot summer months, but, like other El Pasoans, rising natural gas prices have also pushed up her bill.

Barbara Robbins has been struggling to pay her electric bills, which soared this summer. Her most recent bill totals $603.19.

