In the history of El Paso, no two events or technological advancements have had as profound an effect on the economy, culture or landscape as two transportation achievements.
The one many see and recognize most today is the construction of Interstate 10 in the 1960s, which all but ensured that the region would be a major trade and travel route for generations.
But the event that is perhaps least celebrated is the one which first transformed El Paso and solidified its status as a hub for national and international trade and travel.
That event was the arrival of the first railroad in 1881.
“We haven’t paid enough attention to railroad history in this city,” said historian Bernie Sargent. “It’s a tragedy. More than six different railroads came to El Paso (from) 1881 and the city exploded. We don’t spend enough time sharing the importance the railroad had on El Paso and its growth.”
A transcontinental rail route was first proposed to Congress in 1847. Three routes were proposed and studied: northern, central and southern. Eventually Congress decided on the central route.
The decision was made, according to historians, partially due to the growing possibility of a civil war between the northern and southern states.
The first railroad to reach El Paso was the Southern Pacific Railroad in 1881.
“El Paso exploded,” Sargent said. The dusty town of roughly 700 people grew to a population of over 10,000 by 1890 – less than 10 years.
Union Depot
Built between 1905 and 1906, Union Depot is a passenger train station, at 700 San Francisco St. just west of Southwest University Park. The station was designed by architect Daniel Burnham, who also designed Washington, D.C.’s historic Union Station.
Union Depot was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1971.
“During World War II, lots of troop trains came through El Paso,” said Woody Bare, project manager of the Railroad and Transportation Museum of El Paso. “The Fred Harvey Coffee Shop was located at Union Depot and they had a contract to feed the military. Because of that, you had lots of produce and food shipments coming into El Paso which made us exempt from the food rationing due to the war.”
Locomotive No. 1
Locomotive No. 1 is a train engine that was built in 1857 by the Breese & Kneeland Company. It is housed behind glass in the Union Plaza Transit Terminal parking garage, at 400 W. San Antonio Ave.
According to the University of Texas at El Paso website, “Locomotive No. 1 worked in Wisconsin until the Milwaukee Railroad sold it to what would soon become the El Paso & Southwestern Railroad, the E.P. & S.W.’s first locomotive. It then ran between Bisbee and Fairbank, Arizona, until it was retired in 1903. Around 1999, Locomotive No. 1 was overhauled, painted, and put on display in Downtown El Paso at the intersection of Stanton and Franklin streets.”
Designed for passenger trains, the locomotive was on display at UTEP until around 1999, according to Bare, when it was rebuilt, restored and put on display on the corner of Stanton and Franklin Streets as part of the Railroad and Transportation Museum of El Paso project.
Locomotive No. 1 was then moved to the Union Plaza area, where the engine still sits. The museum does not currently have a permanent location.
Santa Fe Roundhouse and Western Depot
“A Mexican company created and owned the earliest railroad buildings here, and that’s the El Paso and Southwestern Railroad Western Depot located at Campbell Street and I-10, that was one of the first stations in El Paso,” Bare said. “And the Santa Fe Railway Company built a depot in 1881, the Santa Fe Street Roundhouse is still there, on Santa Fe Street,” near the Paso del Norte Bridge.
If El Paso could embrace the history of trains and railroad in the region, Bare said, it could be a boon for tourism and conventions.
“So much of railroad history is tied to Mexico,” Bare said. “There are a lot of artifacts and documents related to Mexican railroads here. People want to research that history. If we had a place to do that, that would encourage tourists and organizations (to come to El Paso).”
