Sunland Park and other small New Mexico towns are looking back on the past year through a sweet cloud of haze.
It’s been one year since New Mexico legalized recreational sales of cannabis in the state. Since then, towns like Sunland Park and Anthony have seen cannabis sales go sky-high.
Recreational marijuana sales reached $5.4 million in Anthony, which has a population of just over 8,500. Sunland Park, a city of 17,000 that borders El Paso, had $19.4 million in sales.
Las Cruces had $22.3 million in adult-use sales.
In Sunland Park, dispensaries are popping up fast. The out-the-door lines at some have calmed down since sales ramped up in April 2022. But there’s still a steady daily stream of customers, including plenty of Texans.
There are about eight dispensaries open for business, including companies with shops across New Mexico.
Earlier this month, Pablo Duran and Ulises Duran opened Fields of Dreams, a dispensary and grow facility in Sunland Park. The father and son team has 10 years of experience in the cannabis industry in other states like Oregon, Colorado and Washington. They are originally from Sunland Park.
“It definitely took a long time, but it was worth it,” said Ulises Duran, spokesperson and social media manager. “We wanted to do everything right, have the proper licensing. We have our facility how we want it and still have good things coming.”
The Fields of Dreams dispensary is down Sunland Park Drive, which turns from Texas into New Mexico in the blink of an eye.
Ulises Duran said many of their customers have been from El Paso since they opened last week.
“We have a great location here. We’re a few hundred feet from the state line,” he said. “Customers are waiting for Texas to legalize (recreational cannabis) and get a first look here.”
The City of Sunland Park has plans to turn the area near Fields of Dreams – which includes Western Playland and Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino – into an entertainment district.
Officials from the city did not return requests for an interview last week. Pablo Duran, the owner, said he also wants Fields of Dreams to become a destination for cannabis and more. He said he is also hopeful for the future of the entertainment district.
“We want it to look like downtown Denver, but with its own personality,” he said.
He added that 10 years ago, flower cannabis products were most in demand, but that customers have shifted to infused products and edibles.
For established restaurants and other locales in Sunland Park, it’s pretty much business as usual since recreational cannabis came to town.
Robert Ardovino, co-owner of Ardovino’s Desert Crossing, said recreational pot legalization has not negatively affected the business. Ardovino has also opened a Roadside Inn, featuring refurbished vintage travel trailers. The patios are cannabis friendly.
Ardovino said Sunland Park is business-friendly, and dispensaries fit into that.
“It’s just another business at this point. I found out Las Cruces has over 90 dispensaries, so I think we can go back to the state and how the state has handled it,” Ardovino said. “The state is definitely letting the market do what it does, with regulations but not limitations.”
On most casual drives to Sunland Park, it’s rare or not immediately evident to see checkpoints or heavy law enforcement patrolling for cannabis offenses, including bringing New Mexico weed back to Texas.
Requests for interviews from the Sunland Park Police Department were not returned last week.
“In Sunland Park, we have a much worse problem with immigration,” Ardovino said. “As far as I can tell there’s no problem with cannabis; immigration is a greater concern.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4422.
