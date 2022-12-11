Casa Auto Group is going regional.
The longtime local chain has acquired three dealerships from Desert Sun Motors in Alamogordo, New Mexico, about 85 miles northeast of El Paso.
“Alamogordo to me has always felt like an extension of my hometown, El Paso,” Ronnie Lowenfield, CEO of Casa Auto Group, told El Paso Inc. “My grandparents had lived in Ruidoso, spent time in Alamogordo, and growing up we’d go to White Sands. The area is very familiar to us.”
Casa Auto Group acquired three dealerships from Desert Sun: Toyota; Chevrolet Buick GMC; and Honda Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.
Lowenfield said the deal took about a year to complete. Around the summer of 2021, Casa connected with Desert Sun owner Robert Martinez, who had owned the Alamogordo dealerships for decades.
“After 40 years in the car business, he was ready to move on,” Lowenfield said. “We had the opportunity to connect and consummate a purchase.”
Lowenfield declined to list a purchase price. He said Casa Auto Group intends to keep the same staff at the three newly acquired dealerships.
“From our perspective, Desert Sun Motors has done a great job in this community and has great people,” he said.
Alamogordo’s population of about 30,000 has remained flat over the last 10 years but remains a gateway for nearby Holloman Air Force Base, White Sands National Park, the region’s only Del Taco and the Sacramento Mountains.
The new Casa locations will open up options for shoppers in the El Paso area. Lowenfield said Casa Auto Group will provide free shipping on any delivery within 100 miles of any Casa dealership.
“The reception has been fantastic,” Lowenfield said. “There are differences in state government – Texas and New Mexico have a few different rules and regulations – but the people have been fantastic.”
As Casa continues to expand, there are still pandemic-related glitches and pains plaguing all new and used car dealerships. Lowenfield said inventory, supply and parts shortages and a volatile used car market have all impacted Casa Auto Group.
He said customers purchasing a vehicle and waiting up to a year for it to arrive was frustrating and unprecedented.
“It’s been an interesting couple of years, but we’ve fared well,” Lowenfield said. “It’s a testament to our people being able to adapt.”
The pandemic also spurred changes to the way car buyers are searching for vehicles, with online shopping gaining momentum.
“Physical boundaries that used to exist, going to car lots, have shifted and will continue to shift,” Lowenfield said. “We hope to provide a strong digital retail solution that provides peace of mind.”
The Alamogordo acquisitions come more than a year after Casa Auto Group purchased Crawford Buick GMC in March 2021.
Lowenfield said Casa Auto Group is eyeing even more expansion but left it at that.
“We are looking to expand,” Lowenfield said. “We still believe in the future of retail auto. It’s important for us to continue to grow, especially if we want to give the next generation a similar opportunity that we’ve been given.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4422.
