El Pasoans commemorate Aug. 3 with remembrance ceremonies
El Paso Inc. staff report
Aug 7, 2023

El Pasoans paid tribute to the 23 victims of the Aug. 3, 2019 mass shooting at the Cielo Vista Walmart on Thursday. On the fourth anniversary of the deadliest attack on Latinos history, El Paso hosted several events throughout the city to honor the victims and their families. Events included a Bell Tolling Ceremony at the Crime Victims Memorial Park, 610, a community blood drive, art exhibits and a Day of Resilience Ceremony at the County of El Paso's Healing Garden.
