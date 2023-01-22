Margie Salazar, who started her career in 1997 as a teller, is set to lead FirstLight Federal Credit Union as president and chief executive officer. She succeeds Karl Murphy, who is retiring after nearly 20 years as CEO.
“Karl has been a remarkable leader during incredibly transformative times in the financial industry. He is one of the most effective CEOs I have ever had the pleasure of working with,” Jaime Barceleau, chair of the FirstLight board, said in a news release.
Salazar, 47, has worked in several positions at the credit union, including in marketing, human resources, lending, asset quality and e-services. Most recently, Salazar was chief financial officer.
“Margie is an accomplished leader with extensive experience in the financial industry,” Murphy said. “I have had the pleasure of working with Margie for many years and know she has the spirit and temperament to lead our credit union.”
Salazar has a bachelor’s degree in marketing and management from the University of Texas at El Paso. She has served as board president of the El Paso Chapter of Credit Unions and Armed Services YMCA. She is a member of the National Association of Latino Credit Unions and Professionals and serves on the advisory council of UTEP’s El Paso Banking Academy.
“I am extremely passionate about the credit union movement and our over-arching mantra of ‘people helping people,’” Salazar said. “And as a proud Latina from El Paso, I look forward to building upon our mission of improving lives so our members and community alike can achieve their dreams.”
